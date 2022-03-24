What are the absences of the USA that could give an advantage to Mexico and Tata Martino

Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie are two of the most important references that the United States National Team currently has (Photo: REUTERS/Trevor Ruszkowski)

Mexico will receive United States this Thursday, March 24 at the Aztec stadiumin a duel that could define the pass of the Tricolor al Qatar World Cup and cut a streak of three consecutive games with defeat against the North American team.

To achieve this, the team Gerardo Martino must be imposed on its similar directed by Gregg Berhalterwho will have to deal with at least five significant absences in his starting eleven, so the American team that stands in the Colossus of Santa Ursula it will not be the best possible in an ideal scenario.

This could make the task of Mexican team in the Octagonal Final, since three are undisputed starters and the other two constantly alternate in the starting eleven of the Stars and Stripes.

Except for Andrés Guardado, Gerardo “Tata” Martino will have a full squad to face the United States at the Azteca Stadium (Photo: EFE/José Méndez)



What are the absences of the United States against Mexico?

1. Weston McKennie

Probably the most sensitive loss of the North American team is that of the Juventus midfielder Weston McKenniewho suffered a broken fifth metatarsal in his left foot in late February and will miss the rest of the season with his team.

For the same reason, the 23-year-old footballer will not be present at the closing of the tie, so Gregg Berhalter You will not be able to count on your trusted media with more minutes so far in the Concacaf Octagonal.

2. Sergiño Dest

On a very close rung in terms of relevance is Sergiño Destthe right side of the FC Barcelona that he had a tear in the femoral biceps and that he will be out for at least two more weeks, so the North American team will not have its starting lane for the last three dates of the tie.

Sergiño Dest was in one of his best moments as a Barcelona side until his injury fell (Photo: REUTERS/Trevor Ruszkowski)

3. Brenden Aaronson

As if the three previous casualties were not enough, in recent days it was confirmed that Brenden Aaronson He was dropped from the squad after he was unable to recover from a knee injury.

The footballer of Red Bull Salzburg He is Berhalter’s other starting element in the American wingers and had even started in the starting 11 in the last two games against Mexico, so his absence will also be of consideration for the North American team.

4. Chris Richards

The central defender’s ankle will not allow him to help United States at the end of Octagonalso that Chris Richards it becomes the team’s fourth loss of weight, since he had been a starter in four of the last six games of the tie and had established himself as the team’s starting piece.

Brenden Aaronson will be another of the most significant losses from the United States to visit Mexico at the Azteca Stadium (Photo: REUTERS/Christopher Hanewinckel)

5. Matt Turner

Probably the only absence from the United States that has a substitute of guarantees is Matt Turner; however, the goalkeeper New England Revolution He had been a starter in 8 of the 11 matches of the Octagonal Final and aimed to repeat at the Azteca Stadium, since he had been the Gold Cup champion goalkeeper against Mexico.

A muscle injury will leave the way free for Manchester City’s substitute goalkeeper, Zack Steffenwho has also already defeated the Mexican team in the first match of the tie.

The American coach will have to deal with these five casualties to face the last three qualifying dates for Qatar 2022, something that could put the team at an advantage. Tricolor the Tata Martino to break the losing streak of recent results against the North American team.

