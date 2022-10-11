What are the accessory genes that influence severe COVID-19 symptoms?

In the world, more than 6.5 million people have already had severe symptoms of COVID-19 that led to their death (Gettyimages)

The COVID-19 disease It has already affected more than 617 million people in the world, of whom some 6.5 million have died. Beyond that already exist vaccines safe and effective to protect the population, the scientific investigation follow to better understand how the coronavirus to enter the human organism and produce serious pictures what do you require hospitalization in some patients.

Researchers of the University of Maryland School of Medicine in the USA they got identify the way that multiple genes of coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 affect the gravity of the illness. These results could lead to new ways of developing future vaccines or to generate new treatments. In addition, they pointed to genes that control the host’s immune system and contribute to the ferocity with which the body responds to a COVID-19 infection.

It is often thought that the spike protein that forms the structural “crown” as the driving factor of each new variant of the coronavirus. However, the results of research carried out in the United States also show that mutations in these other “accessory” genes also play a paper in the way that the disease progresses.

A group of scientists from the United States identified the way in which multiple genes of the coronavirus affect the severity of the disease / Archive

The researchers believe that these accessory proteins deserve further study, as their mutations may become increasingly significant as new variants emerge. The study with its findings was published in the journal PNAS from US National Academy of Sciences.

The BA.4 sublineage of Ómicron was surpassed by BA.5, which is predominant today. Both variants seem evade the immune system due to mutations in the Spike protein. Because of these modifications, the researchers say that previous vaccines are not as effective in preventing the disease.

“What is interesting is that both the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants have the same genetic sequence for the Spike protein,” said Dr. Matthew Friemanteacher from Alicia y Yaya Foundation for Viral Pathogen Research at the University of Maryland Department of Microbiology and Immunology. “That means they are the other genesthose that are not from the Spike protein, those that they seem to affect the way the virus copies itself and causes disease. Thus, mutations in these other accessory genes are what have allowed variants such as BA.5 to outperform previous versions of the virus,” he explained.

The researchers recreated viruses that lacked each of the four accessory proteins and saw what happened/Getty

The coronavirus has three types of genes: those who intervene in the realization of more copies of the virusthose who make up the virus structure and the genes accessories that have other functions. For this new study, the researchers wanted to find out the function of accessory genes. For that, they recreated viruses that lacked of each of the four accessory proteins and then they infected mice with these new viruses or with the original virus. They then looked at how each virus affected the mice.

Dr. Frieman’s team of researchers found that virus to those who was missing the gen ORF3a/b provoked milder infections than the original SARS-CoV-2 virus. Mice with this strain of the virus lost less weight and had less virus in their lungs than mice infected with the original virus.

These results indicated that the ORF3a/b gene probably plays a role in the making more copies of the virus through viral replication or by blocking the immune response to infection. Other experiments suggested that ORF3a/b has an extra job in the virus, as it appears to Activate the innate immune system of the body, the first line of defense launched by the immune system, signaling that a foreign invader must be defeated.

Scientists seek to unravel the genetic makeup of the virus in order to “attack” it efficiently / NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF)/Handout via REUTERS

Instead, the researchers found that mice infected with the virus to whom the ORF8 gene was missing They were sicker than mice with the original strain of the coronavirus. Those mice had increased inflammation in the lungs compared to the original virus. The researchers said that this gene seems check the immune response in the lungs.

“By suppressing the immune response, ORF8 helps the virus replicate further in the lungs, making the infection worse. When it was removed, it allowed the immune system to fight harder,” Frieman said. Next, the researchers analyzed the importance of spike protein for the gravity from illness in each of the different variants of SARS-CoV-2.

They found that the ORF8 gene helps the coronavirus to replicate more in the patient’s lungs, which worsens the infection/File

They took the original virus and changed the Spike gene for the same gene from the Alpha, Beta, Gamma or Delta variants. They infected cells and mice and watched as each of these viruses replicated and entered healthy cells. The virus uses the Spike protein to bind to the host’s ACE2 receptors, which are found on the outside of cells lining the lungs, as a way to enter and infect cells.

Dr. Frieman’s team found that Spike protein determines the severity of some of the variants. But it doesn’t in all of them. To the variants Gamma era weaker than the others in its ability to replicate and infect. The researchers believe that mutations in genes outside of “Spike,” in particular the ORF8 gene, appear to play a role in making this version weaker than the others. Although the Gamma variant circulated in Brazil, Argentina and other South American countries, it did not spread further around the world, as it was overtaken by stronger variants.

It was identified that there are differences between the variants of the coronavirus and the severity tables / Archive

“Although Spike mutations are important for enhancing receptor binding and cell entry, the researchers also found that Spike mutations mutations in accessory proteins they can change the clinical presentation of illness“, said Mark T. Gladwinwho is vice president for Medical Affairs at the University of Maryland.

“We need to learn more about the role of accessory protein mutations in COVID-19 infection, especially as new variants and sublineages continue to emerge in which these other proteins may play a more prominent role,” he said. The researchers plan to focus on further dissecting the function of the ORF8 gene in future studies.

