What are the ailments that affect the spine and when should X-rays be performed?

Dr Cormillot – The Column #Report

He makes some deliveries that we have been delving into various aspects of our body. For example, recently we saw different edges of this organ, but this time we are going to focus on who holds the skull: the column.

In 1955, one had to choose two professorships when entering medicine at the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Buenos Aires, the UBA. There was Dellepiane’s and there was Sirius’s. I chose Sirius and there we studied different areas.

Among these different areas, there were also different methodologies, but good. We studied the part of the bones, the osteology. The part of the muscles, myology. The circulatory part, the pulmonary part, the digestive part… and so I can continue naming them. Oh well.

There are seven cervical, 12 dorsal and five lumbar vertebrae / (Freepik)

I remember the mess that one made for the seven cervical vertebrae, the 12 dorsal, the five lumbar. Also, at what point did the curvatures come, what were they called, what were the muscles that surrounded the entire structure that was originally prepared to walk on all fours.

The spine is the support of the body. and a differential that allows man to be framed in the category of vertebrates, beings that are articulated by means of a vertebral column, a spinal silhouette that allows a uniform position to be solved.

When walking on two legs began, it began to emerge that most people will have back pain at some point. That pain, most of the time, is a benign pain that goes away, or with time, or goes away with treatments that your doctor may indicate. But it is not necessary to remove plaques and plaques and plaques.

Generally, back pain is benign and goes away, or with time, or goes away with treatments that your doctor may indicate /

undoubtedly one the plate is done, or an x-ray or an MRI and here it looks perfect, you can see the vertebrae, the space between the vertebrae, where the spinal cord goes down between some holes that the vertebrae have that make up a perfect conduit, you can see if the vertebrae are worn, if it is indicating the passage of the years.

The point is that back pain will appear and that there is no relationship between what can bother him and what appears in the radiological study. In other words, a person can have a lot of discomfort and have very few radiological signs, or they can have many radiological signs and little discomfort.

So get tested only when your doctor tells you tobut do not insist because otherwise, after several decades, one will accumulate radiation that is not good for you.

Remember the difference between what you want and what you need. As a need we have three, which is to breathe, do number one and do number two, the rest are things that have to do with the passage of life and, in the case of diseases, with what your doctor tells you.

*Dr. Alberto Cormillot is a renowned Argentine obesity specialist, health educator, writer and lecturer. He founded and directs the Nutrition and Health Clinic that bears his name, the Diet Club, the ALCO Foundation (Anonymous Fighters Against Obesity) and the Argentine Institute of Nutrition, from where he advises industries on the production of dietary products. and healthy.

* Realization: Gastón Taylor and Alejandro Beltrame / Edition: Facundo Madero / Production: Dolores Ferrer Novotný

