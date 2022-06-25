What are the authors of Elden Ring preparing? Miyazaki talks about a new game, with a detail that encourages us

The president of From Software states that there is an unannounced project that is in the final phase of development.

If Miyazaki speaks, we all listen to him. After signing video game icons such as Demon’s Souls, Dark Souls or Bloodborne, not to mention the recent success of Elden Ring, gamers have no doubt that From Software’s games are worth it. And, although many of us are still touring the Middle Lands of his latest project, the Japanese creative gives us reasons to stay tuned for their next news.

Miyazaki is already working on his next gameAfter all, Miyazaki affirms in an interview granted to the medium 4Gamer (translated by the well-known tweeter Nibel) that there is an unannounced project that is already in its final stages of development. The president of From Software has not advanced details about this adventure, but at least he has given us a reason to closely follow all the developer’s publications.

On the other hand, the interview also leaves us with the creative’s plans regarding his career. Because, it seems, Miyazaki wants to continue being a video game director and already is working on his next gamesomething that he complements by saying that “speaking of the medium to long term, I would like to work on fantasy with a higher level of abstraction than previous works.

And what about Elden Ring? From Software is still a long way from abandoning what is already considered one of the 2022 GOTY candidates, so we can already prepare for a good handful of updates and patchesalthough the director has not mentioned anything about the possibility of seeing unreleased content in his game.

Be that as it may, it is clear that From Software fans can begin to raise their expectations, even without having anything concrete. After all, you can read in our Elden Ring review that the developer has managed to create a masterpiecesomething that has been accompanied by an impressive level of sales.

