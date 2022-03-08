What are the “barras bravas” and how did they get to Mexico

Querétaro fans and Atlas fans caused an outbreak of a fight that ended up invading the field, during a game corresponding to matchday 9 of the Clausura 2022 Tournament of the Mexican Soccer League MX, at the Corregidora stadium in the city of Querétaro (Photo: EFE/Sebastián Laureano Miranda)



The violent episode that occurred on March 5 at the Corregidora Stadium during the match between Atlas and Queretaro revived the discussion about the famous animation groups that are popularly known as “barras bravas”, which have also been characterized by unleashing beatings and confrontations between fans.

The history of these groups goes back a few decades and it is said that Andres Fassi He was the main promoter of the integration of the bars in Mexican soccer. Fassi Jürguens, 60, is one of the four owners; he is also vice president of the Tuzos from Pachuca and the Athletic Club Workshopsfrom Cordoba, Argentina.

Fassi replicated a model like the one in Argentina and thus gave rise to the creation of the “Ultra Tuza” Bar, which was dedicated to supporting the Pachuca Soccer Club. In accordance with Rabona’s notesthe idea arose in the middle of 1995, in a final for the promotion that the Tuzos lost to Celaya. Weeks later, Fassi traveled to Costa Rica and met a proud board of directors from Saprissa for creating his bar.

Since then, a club emerged with its own name, chants and team flags, similar to those that already existed in Argentina. This gave rise to the other squads wanting to have their own club and little by little these groups were created that, although in the beginning they had the purpose of encouraging their football clubs in a family atmosphere, over the years they began to lead violent confrontations.

The recent pitched battle carried out by fans of Atlas and Querétaro revived the discussion about the origins of the “barras bravas” (Photo: EFE/Sebastián Laureano Miranda)



Although the rise of the porra de los Tuzos favored the creation of different animation groups, this was not the first organization with such characteristics in the country, since the first baton, known as the “Tito Tepito”, was born in 1967 with the Atlante.

However, it was not until years later that it became the official club of Atlante FC. Before the death of Don Tito Monroy in the year 2000, the baton of this baton is taken by his son Arthur Monroybeing its stage, the one with the greatest growth in the history of this group.

Some of the best known bars in Mexico, which They were created in the late 1990s.are the Rebel of Cougars; The Monumental from Club America; the brave bitch from Deportivo Toluca; free and crazy of the Tigers of the National Autonomous University of Nuevo Leon (UANL); The addiction from Monterrey; Legion 1908 from Deportivo Guadalajara; those above of the Club León, as well as the Bar 51 the Atlas and the white roosters from Queretarowhich spearheaded the recently reported riots in the Corregidora Stadium.

The conflict between the fans of Querétaro and Atlas did not arise spontaneously, but has a history that dates back to 2007. The roosters they struggled not to descendso they were going all out for a victory on the last date of the tournament against Atlas.

The conflict between the fans of Querétaro and Atlas did not arise spontaneously, but has a history that dates back to 2007 (Photo: EDUARDO GOMEZ/AFP)

At the end of the meeting of the last day of the Clausura 2007, the bars of both sets: The Albiazul Resistance and the Bar 51 They met outside the colossus and started a confrontation that left several people injured and detained.

The fans would not see each other until 2010, when the white roosters they rose again. In that first tournament of the return, the Corregidora witnessed an important victory against the rojinegros, for what it implied: a revenge.

This situation was repeated in 2013, when both organizations clashed to fight for non-relegation. In the end, the match ended with a bitter goalless tie that represented a golden point for the Red and Blacks, since with it they placed themselves above Querétaro.

The Gallos supporters attacked the Bar 51 with bottles, cans and stones. In the end, elements of the Jalisco Police had to intervene. The balance was several injured, some damage and fires outside the stadium.

KEEP READING:

“We are not going to hide anything”: Mauricio Kuri reiterated that there are no deceased people after the Querétaro-Atlas

Irrational violence and confusion in the Querétaro-Atlas match: “Inert, they stuck an ice pick in his head”

“They have mounted a campaign against the Mayan Train”: AMLO again defended the construction of the mega-work