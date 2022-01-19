What are the best bitcoin mining hardware for 2022?

Introduction

Bitcoin is one of the most profitable crypto currencies in the market and is one of the top choices of traders. In addition to trading Bitcoins, investors are also profiting from mining Bitcoins. The Bitcoin Era is witnessing the exponential growth of the crypto industry. To make profits by mining Bitcoin, choosing the right hardware is a crucial step. The hardware used to mine Bitcoin is called ASIC. While deciding which hardware would suit your requirements the best, you should consider several factors, such as the budget, the rate of hash generation, energy usage, and overall efficiency. You should go for an option that does reasonably well in all these aspects. Let us discuss some of the available hardware in the market, along with their specifications, so that you can choose one that suits your needs and budget the most. You can also visit https://immediateadvantage.org/ for better insight.

Antminer S19/ Antminer S19 Pro

The Antminer S19 is the latest Bitcoin mining ASIC launched by Bitmain. This ASIC requires a lot of power to function optimally, and the power consumption stands around 3250W. However, it compensates for the power consumed by generating a humongous hash rate of 95 TH/s. To start mining with this hardware, all you need to do is to set up the MinerLink GUI with the help of your mining pool login credentials. Owing to the super-advanced technology used in this ASIC, it costs quite a little too much as its price stands around $11,499. The pro version of this ASIC, the Antminer S19 Pro generates a hash rate of around 110 TH/s and has been predicted to generate a profit of around $2,000 per year.

DragonX Whatsminer M30S

The DragonX Whatsminer M30S is an ASIC that does not require specific hardware or software to function, as it comes with its portal for web management. The maximum supported input voltage for this miner is 240V while the minimum required voltage is 200V. Moreover, this miner comes with a 180-day manufacturer warranty. The Whatsminer is capable of generating around 90 TH/s and has a power consumption of 3600W. The M30S is also noisy as it generates more than 83 dB noise while working. The M30S would cost around $11,979.

Canaan AvalonMiner 1246

The Canaan AvalonMiner 1246 uses almost 3.43 KW while generating a hash rate of around 90 TH/s. The cost of this ASIC miner is low than its competitors and it stands around $4,000-$5,300. The Canaan AvalonMiner is equipment, which is quite cheap and is, therefore, cost-efficient.

Bitmain Antminer S7

Bitmain S7 is one of the lower power consuming ASICs and it takes up around 1600 Watts. This has led to the popularity of the S7 in the market. To make the S7 run at an optimum rate of efficiency, it is important to maintain a certain amount of power input and surrounding temperature. At a room temperature of 25 degrees Celsius, the S7 has been observed to consume 1300 watts of energy. It generates around 2.7 TH/s, and costs around $399.99, which makes it a cost-efficient choice.

Antminer L3+

Out of all the ones available in the market, this is the fastest one and has a built-in control=panel, which eliminates its need of being connected to an external computer. The Antminer L3+ is capable of generating around 504 MH/s. This ASIC costs around $1499.99 in the market and consumes 800W (+/- 10%).

You must consider the different options available in the market and decide which one is best for you based on parameters such as budget, power consumed, hash rate generated, and efficiency. Buying an ASIC in the likes of S19/S19 pro and Whatsminer M30s will lead to spending a lot on power. However, the higher hash rates generated by them will compensate in value. However, the ones that consume less energy also generate less hash rates. This allows lesser mathematical equations to be solved, leading to the generation of lower revenues. However, lower revenues do not equate to lower profits. Investing in multiple set ups within the budget of a high end set up provides similar profits, if not more. During the Bitcoin Era, choosing the correct mining hardware can allow you to set up the most profitable secondary income source. Many mining farms have also been established, with the sole purpose of mining Bitcoins, which have turned out to be benefiting as well. Thus, in addition to trading, you can also invest in an efficient mining set up to enhance your profits from crypto currencies.