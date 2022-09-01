What are the best makeup tips for middle age, according to the world’s leading artists

From lining the eyes to filling in the brows, the best makeup tips for midlife (Getty Images)

We know what it’s like: A beauty brand launches a new product, and more often than not, you’re photographed in a 20-something with flawless skin. But, what about middle-aged women? Although it is not necessary to follow a series of strict rules to put on make-up from the age of 40, the skin and the structure of the face change, so getting the most out of makeup as we age may require some more practical advice.

Whether it’s adapting the products we already use or buying some new ones to inject some fun into our makeup routines, in dialogue with The Telegraph, the world’s leading makeup artists revealed what are the expert techniques they use on middle-aged women.

Although it is not necessary to follow a series of strict rules, from the age of 40, the skin and structure of the face change (Getty Images)

Apply moisturizer everywhere

According to Bobbi Brown, It is key to make sure Moisturize the neck and hands as well as the face. Y don’t forget the eyes. “If you are over a certain age, you have to use eye cream before applying any makeup to hydrate that area. A then use a concealer that unifies your skin, so focus on the key areas to combat redness and then dark circles,” said American professional makeup artist, founder and CCO of Bobbi Brown Cosmetics.

Use a damp sponge to apply foundation

For the global artistic director L’Oréal Paris, Val Garland, As skin ages, it becomes finer and fine lines and wrinkles appear more under a heavy foundation. Also, the more product you put on, the more it will cake and settle in those lines. “Avoid this applying your foundation with a damp sponge to ensure a lighter finish, o try using your fingertips for a more natural application. The heat of the fingers helps to blur and melt the makeup base into the skin, ”said the expert.

“The warmth of the fingers helps blend and melt the foundation into the skin” (Getty Images)

avoid the contouring

Mary Greenwell ensures what It is very important for women over 50 to pay close attention to the effect of makeup on their skin. For her, “although the contouring can get very old you need to use a little bronzer around the sides of the face and at the temples. Cheeks should be gently flushed with a soft color that accentuates your cheekbones, adding warmth and structure to your face.”

A good app is everything

“Women of a certain age are often told that switch to a tinted moisturizer, and that’s fine if they have good skin, but what if they have pigmentation or rosacea? Then, there is no substitute for a good light makeup base”, held Lisa Eldridge. The expert doesn’t think there’s any shade or finish that should be avoided entirely, but recommends applying a small amount of product in thin, well-blended layers. “This will avoid a pasty appearance, which ages a lot,” he concluded.

According to Joy Adenuga, an award-winning London-based professional make-up artist and melanin specialist, “To achieve a gentle lift, most of the color should be on the cheekbones and not the cheeks.” (Getty Images)

the power of blush

“As I got older, I realized the importance of blush applied correctly, It can enhance radiance, shine and lift the face. To facilitate its application, I like the cream blush. You can apply it and blend it with your fingers when you’re in a hurry, or apply it with a brush if you have more time. It’s hard to make a mistake,” he explained. Ruby Hammer.

According to Joy Adenugaan award-winning London-based professional make-up artist and melanin specialist, “to achieve a lifting suave most of the color should be on the cheekbones and not on the cheeks. I also advise that you change the intense illuminators for soft luminous powders, which give a blurred effect and a natural shine to the skin”.

Prepare the skin well

For Isamaya Ffrench, a youthful looking skin is based on preparation. “I like to use a serum before applying any makeup, so it’s good to look for one with hyaluronic acid to create the perfect base, or mix it with your foundation to add a natural-looking luminosity”, said the makeup artist British.

For Isamaya Ffrench, youthful-looking skin is all about preparation (Getty Images)

What to look for in powders

“The most important thing for women of this age is that maintain a youthful glow on the skin. As a 50-year-old woman, always I try to make my skin look as healthy as possible. and that pMay require the application of different products in layers. Once the foundation is applied, powders are still a good idea, you just have to look for one that has been micromilled in a formula that eliminates unwanted fat and provides luminosity”, he detailed. Gucci Westman makeup artist, cosmetics designer and founder of the cosmetics line Westman Atelier.

Stack the peptides

One of the most important things for Huda Kattan, makeup artist, beauty blogger and American businesswoman, is “always enhance natural beauty and never mask the skin”. “The quality of our skin changes quite a bit as we age, so having a strong skin care regimen is vital, as makeup is only as good as the base it is on. Use a face cream rich in peptides, which will help plump up the skin, as well as reduce redness and even out the complexion before reaching the makeup phase”, manifested.

Although striking, bright reds should be avoided on finer lips

fuller lips

According to Alex Babsky, there is a consensus that As women get older, they should wear less makeup. “I agree with this regarding the skin, but I think that wearing a little more on the eyes and lips can be very good. Try to recreate the fuller lip shape of your youth with a matte lip pencil. You need A lip liner that stays put and doesn’t creep into your lines. Complete the look with a velvety lip rouge”, the expert advised.

Beware of bright colors

“If your lips got a little bit smaller, avoid bright, vivid reds. Instead, go for colors that enhance, and for most people, this means staying within the range of skin tones, either four shades lighter or four shades darker than your natural lip color,” the London-based makeup artist explained. Mary Greenwell. “I always choose darker lipsticks, since they give the mouth a touch of color help define it but always within the neutral family”, he added.

Filling in the eyebrows can make a big difference to the face (Getty Images)

Smooth definition is the key

For the Hollywood makeup artist Nikki Wolf, “The key to creating the most flattering definition around the eyes is work from the lash line outwards. “Start by outlining the eyes with a pencil and then use a brush or your ring finger to gently smudge and smudge the edges. Next, using a small angled brush, take some black shadow and press into the outer corners of your lash line. This helps create the illusion of a lifted eye and thicker lashes.”

The expert way to fill in eyebrows

Filling in your brows can make a big difference to your face. “We tend to lose the tails of the eyebrows as we age, so adding a few strokes of hair can act as a lifting of instant eyes, detailed Lisa Potter Dixon. He added: “To know where to apply the pencil, hold a makeup brush from the corner of the nose to the outer corner of the eye. That is the angle at which your eyebrows should end, so extend them only until there”.

For Hollywood makeup artist Nikki Wolf, “the key to creating the most flattering definition around the eyes is to work from the lash line outward” (REUTERS)

Enhance eyes with tightlining

“Take a long-wear gel pencil and apply it along your upper lash line, tucking it in between your lashes. It does not need to be well defined. Next, remove most of it above the lashes, leaving the pencil between the lashes, to achieve a ‘tight line’ that naturally defines and highlights the eyes”, Indian Kenneth Soh

mix two colors

For the London-based make-up artist, And Nguyen-Grealis, “is about a balancing act between looking glamorous but not over the top. My advice is to graduate the definition of the eye contour using two colors instead of blurring just one, so that the impact is still strong, but the overall effect is softer.”

“As for the mascara, I recommend choosing one that has a shiny finish, so that the eyes look fresh” (REUTER)

texture is key

“For people between 50 and 60 years old, I always think that it is about choosing the texture of the products well. For los eyes, you have to avoid metallic ones, since they accentuate the lines of expression”, he said consulted by the British newspaper Adam De Cruz. For the expert, “lash enhancers are essential before mascara: They open their eyes and prepare their eyelashes. As for mascara, I recommend choosing one with a shimmery finish, so the eyes look fresh.”

useful tools

Finally, the renowned make-up artist Ruby Hammer asserted: “My style focuses less on the eyeshadows and more on outlining the brows and adding definition near the lash line to define the eyes with an eyeliner that has a micro tip. Furthermore, I agree that the products now may be different than what worked for me when I was 20 years old. Finally, a magnifying mirror is also helpful!”

