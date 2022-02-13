What Are The Best Metrics For Evaluating Real Estate Investments?

It is true that IRR is a widely used way for real estate investors to gauge whether a current or future project is worthwhile. However, there are other evaluation tools that are used to help assess an investment’s existing or potential benefits, some of them better than others. So, what are the best metrics for evaluating real estate investments? Let’s look at a few of the alternatives.

What is IRR?

Let’s start there. Boiled down, an IRR — internal rate of return — is the annual rate of growth a real estate investment is expected to generate. The tool evaluates the profitability, or likely profitability, of an investment over a certain timeframe, and is expressed as a percentage.

Among the various metrics available to real estate investors, IRR is one of the most popular.

How Does the IRR Calculation Work?

What the calculation does is meld profit and time into a single formula. With that in mind, profit is the amount the investment produces over a specific period compared to the amount of cash invested.

Meanwhile, time value of money, commonly known as TVM, approximates what the existing value is of money to be received later.

The formula also includes what’s called opportunity cost: comparing one investment’s IRR to other alternatives such as another real estate project or another kind of investment altogether.

IRR Benefits and Shortfalls

It is true that the results of an IRR calculation are only estimations of a potential return. Why? Because the results are based on assumptions regarding the amount and timing of cash flows, when the property will be sold, and the property’s sale price.

Still, the tool is useful in that it removes a good chunk of the guesswork involved in estimating future profits. It also allows investors to compare potential projects to each other, as well as to alternative investments.

So, ultimately, investors wind up with more-informed assumptions about how investments will perform.

But IRR isn’t the only tool out there.

Net Present Value (NPV)

NPV is the metric that’s most similar to internal rate of return in that they both have in common periodic cash flows, the factoring in of the time value of money, assumed occupancy and rental rates, and the later selling price.

Where IRR represents a project’s potential percentage return, NPV provides a prospective return in terms of dollars.

If the project is value add, NPV may give you a better idea of a project’s worth. IRR results, on the other hand, may be less clear.

ROI

In real estate, return on investment gives you an idea of potential returns by dividing an investment’s gain with its cost.

While the calculation is quick and user friendly, it’s best suited for short-term investments. Why? Because ROI does not factor in the amount of time needed to produce returns. Therefore, an investment held for two years, or 20 years could have the same ROI.

Equity Multiple

IRR calculates the compounded APR earned on every dollar invested during the holding period and factors in the TVM. But with equity multiple, that’s calculated by dividing an investment’s total cash distribution with the amount of equity invested.

While both IRR and equity multiple are useful tools, investors would do well to not focus so much on IRR that you lose out on a project that will give you more returns on equity.

When looking for the best metrics for evaluating existing or potential real estate investments, real estate investors should take care to only use the metrics that pertain to their projects or ventures. After all, some of the tools — and there are more than what’s listed here — have very specific applications depending on the investment’s profit strategy or business model.