What are the changes in Liga MX that will help El Tri heading to Qatar 2022

Liga MX will support the Mexican National Team in its preparation for Qatar 2022 (Photo: EFE/Armando Arorizo)



Just six months before the start of the Qatar World Cup 2022the MX League already announced the preparations for his next tournament in order not to interfere in the concentration of the Mexican team and let the soccer players who represent the country be in optimal conditions to play in the highest international soccer tournament.

Mikel Arriola Peñalosaexecutive president of Liga BBVA MX, and Yon de Luisapresident of the Mexican Football Federation (FMF), held the Ordinary Assembly on the afternoon of Monday, May 23, in which it was agreed the date on which the Opening 2022 will start and endtournament that could interfere with the preparation of the Tri for Qatar 2022.

With the purpose that the Mexican clubs that will contribute elements for the team of Gerardo Tata Martino can immediately report to the Argentine coach, the Mexican championship will start on Friday, July 1 with Matchday 1 of Liga MX, so the grand final will be played on Sunday, October 30almost a month earlier in relation to the dates on which the 2021 Opening was played.

Mikel Arriola announced the start and end dates of the 2022 Opening (Photo: Kirby Lee/ USA TODAY Sports)

In order for this plan to be fulfilled, the Opening 2022 will have three double daysthat is, on those dates two games per week will be played so that the regular season of the tournament is not delayed and is completed in time to give space to the playoffs and the playoffs. will be the Days 5, 9 and 13 those with this format.

In addition, in relation to the breaks due to FIFA dates, for this tournament the start of the Nations League Concacafthe only official tournament that could interfere with the Apertura 2022, so in order not to interrupt the Mexican championship, the days that coincide with this call they won’t stopso the teams that provide selected players will have to continue competing in Liga MX without them.

It should be noted that the next friendly duels will not interfere with the tournament schedule as they are scheduled during the Liga MX break. The closest game Tri it will be on May 28 against Nigeria. They will then be measured Uruguay on June 2 and with Ecuador on the 5th of the same month.

On October 30, 2022, the champion of the Apertura 2022 will be known (Photo: REUTERS/Henry Romero)

The The Aztec team’s first match in Qatar will be on November 22 against Polandso the Tri He will have at least three weeks for training and other preparations for his debut in the World Cup, since one of the elements to consider is the transfer of the team to World Cup lands and the concentration of all those summoned who travel with him. Tricolor.

Adjustments to the tournament opened the possibility for the Mexican National Team to play its usual farewell game at the Azteca Stadiumsince previously the Tata Martino had already ruled out the event due to the tight schedule they would have in the summer and the few days they had until then to bring together those summoned to Qatar 2022.

Finally, the farewell match is a regular event organized by the Mexican Federation so that all the Aztec fans see for the last time the Tri play in Mexico before leaving for the World Cup headquarters. Will be Yon de Luisain conjunction with the Tata Martinowho confirm the realization of the event or rule out the possibilities that the Aztec followers have to encourage the Tri before they travel to Qatar 2022.

