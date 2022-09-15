What are the ‘color fonts’ that have just landed in Google Fonts, and how they will make it easier for us to embellish our web designs

You’ve probably never heard of ‘color sources’ (also known as ‘chroma fonts’ or ‘OpenType-SVG fonts’), but most likely you are using them every day through emojis, a very specific class of such sources. It is a format initially designed by Mozilla and Adobe that has been considered a standard for six years.





The ‘normal’ fonts or typographies, the ones we have used all our lives in word processors, only indicate where the color goes, in case we want to change it manually from the default color (usually black), but the fonts chromatic enable the specification of colors (and shadows, and textures, and transparencies…) within the font file itself.

But the last great novelty in the field of this kind of typefaces is the landing of COLRv1, a binary vector format (unlike the native color fonts, based on bitmaps), which allows the letters to be scaled without becoming pixelated.

This format we makes it easy to use these fonts when designing a website (here you have some examples), customizing the gradients, the color palettes and the depth/width of them, as seen in the following images.





This is a notable advance for web designers, as it will reduce their dependence on images, replacing them in many cases with a lighter and more versatile resource.

Landing on Google Fonts

Google has now announced the addition of 9 color fonts to its popular Google Fonts service, which allows us to insert fonts on websites without the need to upload any *.ttf file to them. “We’re so excited about color fonts that we’ve even added a search filter specifically for them in Google Fonts”, they admit in the company.

Most of these new 9 fonts are focused, for the most part, on supporting the Arabic alphabet (although they are also compatible with Latin), although it also includes new features such as:

Noto Color Emojithe chromatic (and extended) version of Noto Emoji, which will allow us to customize the coloring of all the emojis that come to mind.





Nablainspired by isometric computer games thanks to COLRv1’s ability to add perspective to sources.





Bungee Spicea “new member of the urban signage-inspired Bungee family includes multiple gradients and color palettes for you to play with.”

All of them can also download from the Google Fonts website to be used in our team as one more source.

Via | Material.io (Google)