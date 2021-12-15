What are the creators of Mortal Kombat working on? NetherRealm asks for patience for its new game

Ed Boon is looking forward to announcing it, but there is still work ahead for its presentation.

The The Game Awards 2021 They left us the announcement of Wonder Woman by Monolith and a new trailer for Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League, while a few weeks ago there were also news from Gotham Knights and Hogwarts Legacy is still planned for 2022. With these are four teams WBIE interns with confirmed projects, but what about NetherRealm Studios? What do they work on?

On this subject he was asked on Saturday Ed Boon on Twitter, responding that they still need more time to offer something official to their followers. “I really appreciate the excitement for our next video game, and wish I was ready to announce it. But we are not yet,” replied the director of Injustice 2 and Mortal Kombat 11. “There are many variables involved that we are not allowed to count. “

After the launch of MK 11, everything suggests a video game with DC Comics superheroes and villains as the next project of the veteran NetherRealm Studios team, while these mysterious variables to which it alludes could possibly be advancing some collaboration with an external company. Unfortunately, all this is still speculation and we will have to wait to know the truth.

On the other hand, in summer there were doubts about the ownership of NetherRealm Studios that were quickly disproved by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment.

Meanwhile, Mortal Kombat 11 continues to sell at a good pace, and aims to land on Xbox Game Pass soon. If you want to know more, do not hesitate to read the analysis of MK 11, as well as the review of Injustice 2 published in 3DJuegos.

More about: NetherRealm Studios, Mortal Kombat, and Injustice.