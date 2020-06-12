What are the Harlan Coben dramas on Netflix?

Netflix has quite a few titles on supply for followers of crime drama, however one identify particularly has been cropping up lots these days: Harlan Coben.

The favored writer has constructed a status on writing unpredictable homicide thriller tales, a few of which have not too long ago been tailored into high-profile programming by the streaming service.

The Woods is the newest of those reveals to develop into obtainable and if it leaves you wanting extra gripping intrigue then look no additional: right here’s your full information to Harlan Coben dramas on Netflix…

Secure

Secure was the first of Coben’s reveals to debut on Netflix, touchdown on the service again in Could 2018. Not like the others, this sequence isn’t based mostly on an current novel however is as a substitute an authentic creation for tv.

Michael C Corridor (Dexter) performs a surgeon whose spouse has not too long ago died of most cancers, a devastating loss which places a heavy pressure on his relationship together with his two daughters.

When considered one of them goes lacking, he units out on a determined search to search out her and uncovers surprising secrets and techniques alongside the means. Amanda Abbington (Sherlock) and Marc Warren (Van Der Valk) additionally star on this soapy drama, which prioritises leisure worth over gritty realism.

The Stranger

A more moderen addition to the Netflix catalogue is The Stranger, which was a giant hit in the UK when it was launched in January of this yr.

Hannah John-Kamen (Ant-Man and the Wasp) performs the eponymous stranger, a mysterious lady who tells a person a strong secret. His spouse goes lacking quickly after, prompting the police to launch an investigation into who The Stranger actually is.

Richard Armitage, Siobhan Finneran, Jennifer Saunders and Kadiff Kirwan co-star on this tense thriller based mostly on Coben’s novel of the similar identify, which stored followers guessing till the very finish…

The Woods

The Woods is the third Harlan Coben drama to land on Netflix and the second Polish authentic sequence to be produced by the streaming service.

Based mostly on the 2007 novel of the similar identify, The Woods is a few man haunted by his lacking sister, who mysteriously vanished underneath his watch 25 years in the past and has by no means been seen since.

When proof emerges that implies she may nonetheless be alive, it units him on a path to get solutions that can dig up some secrets and techniques lengthy considered buried…

The Woods is streaming now on Netflix