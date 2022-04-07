What are the most commented games on Twitter? This is the Top 10 of the first quarter of 2022

The conversation about video games has grown by 52% compared to the same period in 2021.

Although this movement has been going on for years, the popularity of video games continues to grow. This has led us to experience massive online adventures and, of course, talk about our digital adventures in the social media. It is because of that Twitterafter giving us a Top of the most popular games in its ecosystem during 2021, has now done the same with the results of the first quarter of 2022.

Tweets about video games have experienced a year-on-year growth of 52%Before detailing the list of 10 most talked about games In recent months, it is worth highlighting the data collected by Twitter (via Adweek). And it is that the social network of the blue bird has captured 800 million tweets related to video games, which translates into a growth in 52% YoY and an increase in 12% compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. In short, a conversation carried out by some 48 million unique users (12% more than in the same period last year and 7% compared to the last quarter of 2021).

Most Commented Games on Twitter (Q1 2022) Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact)



Wordle



Together Stars! (@ensemble_stars)



Apex Legends (@PlayApex)



Final Fantasy (@FinalFantasy)



Sekai Project (@sekaiproject)



Elden Ring (@ELDENRING)



Fate/Grand Order (@fgoproject)



Knives Out (@GAME_KNIVES_OUT)



Minecraft (@Minecraft)

As you see, Genshin Impact continues to be the most popular when it comes to video games on social networks, although the phenomenon of Worlde It has also hit hard in the community. Other titles that reappear on the list, after being seen in the report for the entire year 2021, are Apex Legends, Final Fantasy y Minecraft, to name a few. However, the popularity of Elden Ring It has earned him a seventh position in the Top, despite being released at the end of February.

Have you participated in these conversations? Although these games lead the Twitter results, we must also highlight the fame of other titles on platforms such as Twitch. After all, the Amazon application has closed 2021 with GTA V as the most viewed installment by users, although Lost Ark and Elden Ring have also starred in the month of February.

More about: Twitter, Tops, 2022, Genshin Impact and Wordle.