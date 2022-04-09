What are the most downloaded games on PS4 and PS5? This is the top 20 of March

Gran Turismo 7 leads in Europe a classification shared by PlayStation itself.

After the first week of April has elapsed and with several releases just around the corner, it’s time to look back to find out which have been the most downloaded games on PlayStation In March. It is the brand’s own official blog that shares these results, and the classifications that you will see below are those corresponding to the European PlayStation Store.

Gran Turismo 7 leads on PS5In the case of PS5, we see how Gran Turismo 7 is the dominator, something logical since it is its launch month on both current and new generation consoles. He is surrounded by the typical successes and more recent releases although, on PS4, while Elden Ring leads the North American top, FIFA 22 is the most downloaded in Europe.

As for free games, or free to play, the highest place on the podium continues to be a Fortnite that has received news and has seen its battle royale revitalized with the option of play without construction.

We leave you all the classifications below:

Most downloaded on PS5

Grand Touring 7

Grand Theft Auto V

Elden Ring

WWE 2K22

FIFA 22

F1 2021

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Horizon: Forbidden West

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

It Takes Two

Among Us

NBA 2K22

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin

Cyberpunk 2077

Ghostwire: Tokyo

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

SIFU

Far Cry 6

Dying Light 2



Most downloaded on PS4

FIFA 22

Grand Touring 7

Elden Ring

F1 2021

Minecraft

Grand Theft Auto V

WWE 2K22

Fall Guys

Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag

NBA 2K22

Among Us

Star Wars Battlefront II

The Last of Us Parte II

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Need for Speed Heat

The Forest

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Horizon: Forbidden West

Cuphead

Los Sims 4



Most downloaded free games

Fortnite

Apex Legends

Call of Duty: Warzone

Rocket League

Rec Room

Bleach: Brave Souls Anime Game

eFootball 2022

PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS

Genshin Impact

Destiny 2



