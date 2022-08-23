What are the natural substances that science studies to develop anti-COVID drugs

As seen, SARS-CoV-2 is here to stay, and science needs to have boarding lines for all needs (Reuters)

The search for treatment alternatives to combat SARS-CoV-2 when it enters the body continues to study options, two years and five months after the COVID-19 pandemic was declared. It is that if the virus, as it was seen, is here to stay, science needs to have lines of approach for all needs.

This is because although there are several approved and highly effective vaccines against COVID-19, the new variants of the virus have demonstrated their power to evade the immune response and many people continue to contract the disease throughout the world. Hence, more efforts are needed to identify and optimize alternative treatments for patients infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Along these lines, now, a team of Researchers at the University of Hamburg saw that three natural compounds present in foods such as green tea, olive oil and red wine are promising candidates for the development of drugs against the coronavirus. In a comprehensive evaluation from a large library of natural substances in DESY’s PETRA III X-ray source, the compounds bound to a core enzyme vital for coronavirus replication.

As published by researchers led by Christian Betzel from the University of Hamburg and Alke Meents from DESY in the journal Communications Biology, “All three compounds are already used as active substances in existing medicines.”

Vasundara Srinivasan, from the University of Hamburg, is the lead author of the study, explaining: “We tested 500 substances from the Karachi Natural Compounds Library and the goal was to see if they bind to the papain-like protease of the new coronavirus, which is one of the main targets of an antiviral drug.” . “A compound that binds to the enzyme in the right place can stop it from working,” she noted.

“Papain-like protease (PL pro) is a vital enzyme for virus replication: when the coronavirus ‘hijacks’ a cell, it is forced to produce building blocks for new virus particles,” the authors noted. These proteins are manufactured as a long chain. PL pro then acts like a pair of molecular scissors, cutting the proteins from the chain. If this process is blocked, the proteins cannot assemble new virus particles.”

However, according to Srinivasan, “PL pro has another vital function for the virus; It blocks an immune system protein, called ISG15, and that severely weakens the cell’s self-defense. With the inhibition of PL pro we can also improve the immune response of the cell”.

For the work, the researchers mixed PL pro with each of the 500 natural substances in a solution, giving them a chance to bind to the enzyme. It is not possible to see if a substance binds to the enzyme with a conventional light microscope. Instead, small crystals were grown from the mixtures. When illuminated by the bright X-rays from PETRA III at the P11 experiment station, the crystals produced a characteristic diffraction pattern from which the structure of the enzyme can be reconstructed down to the level of individual atoms. “From this information, we can produce three-dimensional models of the enzyme with atomic resolution and see if and where a substance binds to it,” explained Meents.

The projection showed that three phenols bind to the enzyme: Hydroxyethylphenol (YRL), isolated for the experiments from the Lawsonia alba henna tree, is a compound present in many foods such as red wine and virgin olive oil and is used as an antiarrhythmic agent. Hydroxybenzaldehyde (HBA) is a known antitumor agent and accelerates wound healing. It was isolated from Acalypha copper leaf cake. Finally, methyldihydroxybenzoate (HE9), isolated from the French marigold Tagetes patula, is an antioxidant with an anti-inflammatory effect and is found in green tea.

In subsequent laboratory tests, all three phenols reduced PLpro activity by 50-70% in live cells. “The advantage of these substances is their proven safety,” said Betzel, who however clarified “these compounds occur naturally in many foods. although drinking green tea will not cure corona infection, nor will wounds or cancer.”

What the researchers are looking for is to develop an effective drug to combat COVID-19 from these phenols, but that “is subject to further study,” they concluded.

