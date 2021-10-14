What are the nine nationalities that El Salvador represents in its workforce

The Selection of El Salvador has 9 different nationalities among its staff. (Photo: EFE / Rodrigo Sura)



In the selection from The Savior, next rival of Mexico at Octagonal final from Concacaf, within its call for the knockout matches of the month October heading to world from Qatar 2022, count on 12 footballers among those who add nine nationalities different. Besides the salvadoran, have players of origin mexican, U.S, Guatemalan, dutch, finnish, Costa Rican, Nicaraguan and Colombian.

On the other hand, among those players, three stand out for having the nationality of three countries, such is the case as the center forward Enrico Dueñas, the attacker Loving Moreno and the midfielder Pablo Punyed.

Amando Moreno with a past in Mexican soccer, has triple nationality. (Photo: Twitter / @ LaSelecta_SLV)

Enrico Dueñas, was born in the city of Almere, on Netherlands, However, he also has the nationality finnish by his mother and salvadoran from his dad. The Salvadoran attacker was part of the representative team of the national team dutch in the category sub-16, but finally he opted for the squad of Central America.

The player Loving Moreno is another of these cases, it has citizenship salvadoran by her mother and mexican on the part of his dad, but was born in USA, so he had the opportunity to represent any of the three countries in case he was called, but finally chose to La Selecta, although he was part of the minor selections of USA.

The last case of footballers with triple nationality is that of the midfielder of the Víkingur Reykjavík from Iceland. Pablo Punyed, the soccer player was born in the United States, however, his mother has Nicaraguan nationality and his father of Salvadoran origin.

Of the nine remaining players in the squad, six have American nationality, in addition to Salvadoran as: Eriq Zavaleta, Alex Roldan, Josh Pérez, Christian Sorto, Joaquin Rivas and Walmer Martinez.

El Salvador is in the sixth position of the octagonal with 5 points. (Photo: REUTERS / Jose Cabezas)

Another of the cases to be highlighted is that of Alex Larin, player who was born in Salvadoran lands. Because he has played several years in soccer Guatemala, processed naturalization in order not to occupy a foreign place in football chapin.

The situations of the players Christian Martínez and of Cristian Gil they are totally different. Martinez was born on Costa Rica and was even part of the Costa Rican team both at the less What mayor, but since the year 2021 He decided represent to Selection of El Salvador, nationality of their parents.

For his part, Gil is originally from Colombia, but due to the fact that his entire soccer career and training process, he has developed it in The Savior, already has naturalization to be able to represent La Selecta in official tournaments of the FIFA.

Mexico and El Salvador have met on a total of 35 occasions. (Photo: REUTERS / Jose Cabezas)

Finally, Mexico and El Salvador have seen faces in 35 times, with favorable statistics the Tricolor, which arrives as a broad dominator; since it has expired in 30 occasions, for a tie and only four victories by La Selecta.

The first duel between both teams took place on March 27, 1935 in what was the third edition of the Central American and Caribbean Games on San Salvador with thrashed 8-1 in favor of the team Aztec. In that competition, Mexico ended first of the general classification with 10 points, they were champions and they had Hilario Lopez What scoring champion with 10 annotations.

The first victory for the Salvadoran team was on November 6, 1981 within the tournament of the Concacaf Cup 1981, that worked as qualifying for the 1982 World Cup in Spain. Said match won it by the minimum difference in the Stadium from Tegucigalpa.

