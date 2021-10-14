What are the odds that El Salvador will beat Mexico, according to the Futbol Picante table

Video: Courtesy ESPN

Mexico and The Savior will play the sixth game of the Octagonal from Concacaf that will give three and a half tickets to the Qatar World Cup 2022. The Salvadoran team will receive in the Cuscatlán to the Tricolor o’clock 21:05 hours (Central Mexico Time).

The Mexican team has favorable numbers, because of the last 10 encounters between both teams, the aztecs they have won eight times. While the last defeats were in 2003 and 2009; the most recent of them has been remembered by the Tri as one of the most hostile clashes in Central American territory.

Meanwhile, the bets for tonight’s match remain favorable for the national team, although in ninety minutes anything can happen. Thanks to this, the analysts of Spicy Soccer they did not rule out that La Selecta can do the mischief to the cadre directed by Gerardo Tata Martino.

The Mexican national team will play the following Octagonal matches heading to Qatar against El Salvador, the United States and Canada (Photo: Reuters / Tim Heitman)

The communicator, Jorge Pietrasanta, warned that The Cuscatlecos come from adding a draw against the USA where the Americans came out with a disaster unit. “Cuscatlán is difficult, I see him a 30% chance that they beat us. The Americans do not know how they did not lose, they were a disaster “, asserted the narrator.

While the former footballer, Francisco Gabriel de Anda, he assured that the “Tata” has changed lineup and that could cost him the result “There is a detail, they are going to change the centrals again, it’s a detail. It will change the midfield and possibly modify it forward ”, commented the retired player.

Also, of You said The Blue and White everything is played in a game against Mexico “In the process of the game they play the match of their lives. For Mexico is one more rival, not for them. Besides the stadium is going to be full, in a hostile climate, I think there is 35% that Mexico loses “, sentenced the now analyst.

Raúl Jiménez would be a bench for Mexico’s match against El Salvador on October 13, 2021 (Photo: EFE / José Méndez)

History has shown that The Savior has won in the Cuscatlán three times: in 2009, in 1993 and in 1981. Therefore, a favorable outcome for Central Americans cannot be ruled out.

The journalist Antonio Rodríguez assured that it is difficult for him to see a tie. 60% for Mexico, 30% El Salvador and 10% a tie, the ingredients are not for a tie ”, shared Toño.

Thus, the Mexican team He will seek to add his fourth victory so far in the classification. During the octagonal, the green square has beaten Jamaica, Costa Rica and Honduras. While they tied at home against Canada and visiting before Panama at Rommel Fernández.

Mexico will visit El Salvador in the match that they will have corresponding to matchday 6 of the octagonal heading to Qatar 2022 (Photo: REUTERS / Henry Romero)

Another determining factor will be the Salvadoran fans, because they met at the concentration hotel to hold a night festival in which there were rockets, chants and noise from the fans in an effort not to let the fans sleep. Mexican soccer players.

Consequently, with two games remaining in the year in which the Tricolor will visit the americans and canadians in the month of November, the comparison before The Savior it will be vital to maintain the advantage. Likewise, those led by Hugo Ernesto Perez, are located sixth of the octagonal with 5 points.

At the moment, the Aztecs carry 11 units; behind are the USA with 8 and Panama with the same amount as the country of the stars and stripes.

KEEP READING:

The time Ricardo Peláez intimidated Paco Villa for criticizing America

Gaby Agúndez revealed that she has not received the support of Conade for her medal in Tokyo

The three keys that place Julio Urías as a favorite to win against San Francisco