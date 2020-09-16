What are the Playstation 5 specs? PS5 features explained

Sony’s newest console, the Playstation 5, is ever so shut now – and guarantees to revolutionise gaming without end.

Whereas there are just a few particulars that are but to be formally confirmed – you PS5 worth – the controller, design and, most significantly, the specs have been revealed to the public.

However the wait is sort of over as tonight, September 16th at 9 pm, the official PlayStation YouTube channel will likely be streaming the PS5 Showcase occasion dwell. So tune in to see every part you might want to learn about the PlayStation 5 revealed- worth, launch date and when you possibly can pre-order the hotly anticipated new console.

So let’s get into the nitty-gritty of SSDs and disc drives and see how precisely they will make the subsequent era of video games play higher than ever earlier than.

What are the PS5 specs?

The specs have been certainly one of the first issues we knew about the PS5 after they have been revealed in an occasion all the means again in March:

CPU: AMD Zen 2-based CPU with Eight cores at 3.5GHz (variable frequency)

AMD Zen 2-based CPU with Eight cores at 3.5GHz (variable frequency) GPU: 10.28 TFLOPs, 36 CUs at 2.23GHz (variable frequency)

GPU structure: Customized RDNA 2

Reminiscence interface: 16GB GDDR6 / 256-bit

Reminiscence bandwidth: 448GB/s

Inner storage: Customized 825GB SSD

IO throughput: 5.5GB/s (uncooked), typical 8-9GB/s (compressed)

Expandable storage: NVMe SSD slot

Exterior storage: USB HDD assist

Optical drive: 4K UHD Blu-ray drive

As you possibly can see the PS5 is a fairly highly effective beast, sufficient to compete with a number of top-end PCs and make the upcoming PS5 video games look extra sensible than ever.

Nevertheless, for many who get a bit misplaced in numbers and abbreviations, we’ve damaged down how precisely these fancy-sounding specs will translate to higher gameplay:

What features will the PS5 have?

Certainly one of the largest promoting factors of the PS5 is the customized SSD fairly than a tough drive. This implies the PS5 will be capable to learn information faster and extra effectively, which means larger open worlds, near-instant load instances and fewer texture pop-ins. Primarily the SSD means the PS5 goes to be actually quick – round 100 instances faster than the PS4.

The PS5 may even assist the much-hyped new characteristic ray tracing. This implies mild could be recreated realistically for the first time in video video games by simulating every ray individually, permitting for the most lifelike lighting, shadows and reflections but.

As if that wasn’t sufficient, the PS5 may even reportedly 120fps with chosen video games. Taking into consideration that 30fps is the present normal, this can permit for clean and fluid gameplay in contrast to any we’ve seen earlier than.

Will the PS5 assist 4K HDR and 8K?

Sure, like the PS4 Professional earlier than it, the PS5 will run in 4K on suitable TVs, in addition to supporting HDR (Excessive Dynamic Vary) which means it may well produce a higher and extra vivid vary of colors.

Sony seems to be getting forward of themselves by bragging about the PS5’s 8K assist additionally. Nevertheless, put an asterisk subsequent to this characteristic – we’re nonetheless a good means off 8K gaming simply but, and the PS5 could effectively must do some upscaling to realize this decision.

Can the PS5 play PS4 video games?

Sure – with a slight caveat. Sony has revealed that the PS5 will likely be backwards suitable with chosen PS4 video games – particularly the prime 100 – which means that the largest PS4 video games will likely be playable on the PS5, if not essentially all of them.

Will the PS5 play 4K Blu-Rays?

Sure! Playstation has all the time been main the cost on the subject of media playback on their consoles, so it was curious that the Ps4 and PS4 Professional have been lacking 4K Blu-Ray Assist. Fortunately the PS5 has rectified this with the capacity to play 4K Blu-rays – as long as you get the disc drive version after all.

Nevertheless, each the Ps5 and the Ps5 Digital Version will assist 4K streaming by way of companies similar to Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+.

What features does the PS5 controller have?

Formally known as the DualSense, the Playstation 5 controller is sort of the departure from earlier consoles – and never simply due to the eye-catching black and white design.

Haptic suggestions is ready to work the identical means as the HD rumble in the Nintendo Swap, permitting detailed vibrations to simulate in-game occasions similar to rain. Adaptive triggers, on the different hand, permit the resistance of the again triggers to alter in accordance with actions in the sport – making actions similar to taking pictures a bow and arrow really feel extra sensible than ever earlier than.

Ought to I await the PS5?

If you need you should purchase a PS4 now:

Whereas now is a superb time to get an affordable PS4 and play some really nice unique video games, you may also wait it out for the PS5. The PS5 will likely be supporting new video games for years to return with features similar to high-speed SSD and ray tracing. Alternatively, the PS4 worth will attain sizzling new lows following the launch of the PS5.

