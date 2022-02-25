What are the requirements for a team to be promoted to Liga MX

Liga MX announced the requirements for teams seeking to participate in promotion and relegation (Photo: Mario Jasso/cuartoscuro.com)

After the controversy generated by the cancellation of promotion and relegation in Mexican soccer, the authorities of Liga MX They projected the return of the modality for 2023. In that sense, taking another step towards the return of the classification, Mikel Arriola Peñalosa notified the start of the certification process for those Expansion League teams looking for compete for a place in the golden circuit football, while confirming the requirements to be met.

One of the primary requirements for clubs is that they meet each of the requirements set forth in the Membership, Name and Venue Regulations (RANS). This status consists of have in order each of the documents required by the Mexican Soccer Federation (FMF) in order to be listed as a professional soccer affiliate.

The teams must meet six sports, administrative and financial points (Photo: Instagram/@javiiorozcoo)

Another of the master points consists in the fulfillment of the minimum requirements in sports facilities, both the Stadium and the Club House. In this sense, the sports venues of each of the institutions must have a playing field in accordance with the regulations, as well as favorable lighting conditions, dressing rooms, boxes, health, medical, security and press services.

The third point is perhaps the core of the requirements. In order to avoid repeating situations such as the suspension of salary payments to staff members, each of the institutions interested in being certified must comply with the Economic Control Guidelines. In that way, your financial statements, budgets and letter of no debts will be evaluated.

Tepatitlán FC received affiliation to the Expansion League after winning the Champion of Champions (Photo: Twitter/@FMF)

In order to have solid organizations in your operation, each of the teams must have a convincing institutional structure. That is, with an adequate model for the management of the company through the distribution of human resources between specific areas and functions governed under a corporate order. In this way, the administration will be able to be more efficient and will avoid the duplication of positions and offices.

Liga MX provides an annual income of 2 million pesos to each of the institutions of the silver circuit. In this sense, the clubs in the process of certification must verify that you have not allocated more than 50% to pay your salary. The other half should have been used for operating expenses of the Club. In case of not complying, the organization could be creditor to an economic and sports sanction.

Atlético Morelia recently joined the Liga de Expansión MX (Photo: Instagram/@martinzbarria)

A consultant appointed by Liga MX will be in charge of review and issue an opinion on the historical financial information of the Clubs, as well as their 3-year growth project and the business plan considered for the long-term maintenance of the team.

According to the testimony of Mikel Arriola Peñalosa, president of Liga MX in the podcast ball owners, the purpose is that they be the teams who define who is promoted and who is not through financial and sporting merits. In this sense, he stressed that, at least, four clubs must comply with the certification and one of them will be champion of champions in the season 2022-2023 so that it can be promoted to the First Division.

In the event that four clubs receive certification, promotion could return in the second half of 2023 (Photo: Twitter/@MinerosFc)

Nowadays, the circuit is made up of 17 teams. However, those who have affiliations to Liga MX Clubs or are invited will not be able to participate in the process. In this sense, only Alebrijes from Oaxaca, Atlante, Atlético Morelia, Cancún, Celaya, Cimarrones from Sonora, Roadrunners from UAT, Dorados from Sinaloa, Leones Negros from U de G, Mineros from Zacatecas, Tampico Madero, Venados from Yucatán and Tepatitlán could benefit from the process.

