What are the seven worst habits for dental health

A smile can open hundreds of doors. Or at least, that’s what they say in the ads. However, it is not only a commercial posture, since a poor dental health causes a large number of related ailments. Beyond the fact that this situation is popularly known, the truth is that the vertigo of modern life generates, in many cases, that our teeth move to a background.

The forgetfulness, almost inevitably, cause an important series of consequences: not only in your mouth, but also in your pocket. It is that when visiting the dentist los problems will be more graves. It is for this reason that if you avoid these 7 Habits Harmful to Your Dental Health not only will you save money, but you will be able to avoid cavities, root canals and implants. It will even look natural teeth throughout his life, as noted in SciTechDaily.

Forgetfulness, almost inevitably, causes an important series of consequences for our dental health / (Getty Images)

1. Not brushing your teeth properly

Necessary brushing teethat least, twice daily. According to American Dental Associationthe best brush is he electric, as it achieves better results and removes plaque build-up more effectively than manual brushes. The reason is because they have different speeds y vibrantwhich not only remove plaque in hard-to-reach areas, but also stimulate the gums.

Now, if you can’t get to a power toothbrush, the hand brushing can with a fluoride toothpastecan also meet High standards cleaning, as long as do not miss any place. Also, if you have to buy a brush again, the best option is to be from soft bristles to prevent the gums from being injured and, finally, from receding; and with one small head. And remember that as long as your toothpaste has fluoride, any brand will work if you use it consistently.

2. Not flossing

Experts warn that it should at least be used floss once a day. Its function is not only to remove food between the teeth, but also allows a cleaning around the line of gums where they accumulate bacteria that cause bad breath. Whatever the excuse for not using it, there is an option to reverse it. An example can be the use of dental flosswhich are easier to use and take up less space in the mouth.

3. smoke or chew tobacco

Although chewing tobacco is not a deeply rooted custom in some Latin American countries, the consequences for dental health are similar to smoking (Not counting the consequences it produces on your health in general). It is that in both cases there are gum disease. Even smoking can cause caries y loss of teethbeing that, in addition, it produces bad breath y turns yellow teeth. Meanwhile, chewing tobacco causes tooth decay and mouth cancer.

When candies are too hard, teeth can chip and even break completely. When they are too soft, they drag fillings or previous arrangements / (iStock)

4. Sweet

Los candywhether hard or soft, and foods with high sugar levels, such as popcorn, can also cause a series of inconveniences for our teeth. Generally, dentists advise avoid candies (in all its versions), since they generate caries. Even dental health experts assure that, almost directly, they are “enemies” of our teeth.

When the candies are too hard, when trying to bite into them, the teeth can chip and even break completely. When they are too soft, they can take away fillings or repairs that were previously done in one bite. Not to mention in the case of people with orthodontics. But as if that were not enough, when the sugar melts it reaches the most remote places of our mouth.

5. Acidity

Fruits, citrus juices, tomatoes, some sports or non-alcoholic drinks, are foods that have a high level of acidity. When these are consumed with frequencythe acid can erode enamel. When this occurs, the dentin is revealed, resulting in a dirty appearance, and the teeth show darker y yellowish. In this case, even if a whitening treatment is used, the desired effect will not be achieved on the affected parts.

Regular check-ups will allow the detection of potential problems for your dental health and treat them, to prevent them from getting worse / (Getty Images)

6. dehydration

When the body is not sufficiently hydrated, the boca with seca and it occurs less salivaWith which grow up las bacteria causing more cavities and the periodontal disease. Now, when it comes to adding fluid to your body, the best option is to drink water to keep your teeth and gums healthy. What is the indicated number of glasses: at least eight a day.

7. Avoid the dentist

Many people suffer when facing dentist. Whether due to anesthesia, the drill or directly because of the feeling they have when they face the specialist, the best option is always to perform frequent visits. At least once every 6 months. These regular check-ups will allow detection of potential problems for your dental health and treat them, to prevent them from getting worse. Timely attention prevents not only cavities, but also the loss of teeth and other diseases.

