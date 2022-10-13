What are the strategies we can use to achieve satiety

Dr Cormillot – Strategies to Conquer Satiety #Report

Within the medical universe, and especially in the area where I have deepened my career, I do not have enough time to count the times that I received the wrong question: “How do I control the hunger?” However, there is another question that can help you more and that is: How do I achieve the satiety? And that has to do with my way of facing or analyzing three key points: the portionthe distributionand the volume of food and preparations.

So I’m going to give you some tricks.

As I told you, in addition to the three key points to keep in mind, there are also some tricks. One of them is: eat several times a dayat least four. And, if possible, some mid-morning snack and another in the afternoon.

Choosing a healthy snack is ideal, an example is fruits and vegetables

Another tip that we can apply is season the food, since it helps a lot to give satiety. For example, a coffee with cinnamon, generally, gives more satiety than that coffee without cinnamon, after meals. And for meals, pepper, ground chili, garlic, oregano, Provencal, also give satiety.

There is another element that is: I have to see what helps me eat less. For example, it can be eat with less fluids. Some people eat with liquid to wash down each bite, but this behavior makes it easier for them to eat more. But there are other drinks that behave in the opposite way. In particular it can be liquid, but especially liquid with bubbles. This simple strategy can produce satiety.

In addition, it can be applied as a tool to eat food with bites guys y chew a lot. People who eat large bites end up consuming more food and have less satiety.

When food is seasoned, a feeling of satiety is produced: in a coffee it can be cinnamon and in food paprika / (Pexels)

As if something was missing, also the thermometer It plays a role in our food and sensations. That is why, during the extreme temperaturesand at food he comes very cold o very hotthat also gives greater satiety.

Another important point is the alcohol, since it disinhibits. That is to say that if a person drinks alcohol with lunch or dinner, this drink can encourage him to eat more food. But there is also specific foods that can help us feel full. For example, proteins, cheese, eggs and meat give satiety.

A tip that became popular, but that can also be used to achieve this goal, are the hard candy. Is that a candy sucked 15 minutes before lunch and before dinner, also facilitates satiety.

Candies are also great satiety enhancers, which is why eating them about 15 minutes before meals can be a great strategy

Although many do not take it into account, get enough rest is also an important factor. When a person is sleepy or poorly asleep or with changed schedules, he may have an increased appetite.

And, finally, it is very important to achieve the satiety the use of meal log. We use this one that you can see in the video and it is where the food we eat for breakfast, mid-morning, lunch, snack and dinner is written down. Basically, it is “what do I eat at each moment of the day”. Because with that he is going to say “well, I am hungry here, it means that I ate little here”. In other words, the food registry is something that no He is going to say only lo what did i eat, if I score immediately after eating, otherwise what i have to eat next.

And remember that this is what differentiates good will from will power. While the willpower is to be making things, is to lift the car without the jack or without the jack. The good will is to apply the tools.

And do not forget that the mosquito is busy, the bee is also busy, but the bee is applauded and the mosquito is squashed.

*Dr. Alberto Cormillot is a renowned Argentine obesity specialist, health educator, writer and lecturer. He founded and directs the Nutrition and Health Clinic that bears his name, Diet Club, the ALCO Foundation (Anonymous Fighters Against Obesity) and the Argentine Institute of Nutrition, from where he advises industries for the development of dietary products. and healthy.

* Realization: Gastón Taylor and Alejandro Beltrame / Edition: Facundo Madero / Production: Dolores Ferrer Novotný

