What are the three habits that can ruin a diet

To lose weight you have to aim not only at food but also at certain habits such as sports

enjoy a Healthy life It is possible thanks to various habits that must be complemented day by day through our constancy. In that framework, the feeding plays a fundamental role as it provides our body the nutrients you need to affront and take advantage of, among other things, the challenges from physical activity. In case we have the objective of slim downthe diet it is even more important; however, do not neglect some customs daily that can to affect their Benefits.

According to the nutritionist Romina Pereira (MN 7722), “the fundamental thing is to learn to eat in a neat y balanced and choose the right portions at each meal. For example, including more amounts of fruits, vegetables, legumes and whatever natural. Also, always eat a lot agua to stay well hydrated.

The first food of the day is essential not only to have Energy and with vitality when facing the routine but also so that the body has enough weather to burn calories. Under this provision, the breakfast must be the most miscellaneous possible. How? including proteins y fibras and moderating the carbohydrates: each nutrient must be present in its proper measure.

In dialogue with the magazine Men’s Health, the nutritionist Alexander Canovas explained: “There is a lot of abuse of White breadof refined cereals and even of the confectionery. Like the rest of the meals, breakfast should be diverse and you should not charge it with so many carbohydrates”.

During breakfast you should not abuse the carbohydrates it contains, for example, white bread

When it comes time for dinner, there are those who believe that to lose weight they must restrict the consumption of carbohydrates and caloric foods. With this desire, they choose to eat fruits to maintain the satiety and discard other types of food. However, this does not guarantee weight loss. According to Cánovas, “you are ingesting sugar and no matter how much you reduce caloriesit can mean that you wake up the next day with more hunger, leading you in a counterproductive way to eat twice as much breakfast or to do it with anxiety”.

In any case, this does not mean that the consumption of fruit is discouraged: these are vital for our day to day as they are full of vitamins, minerals, fiber, antioxidants and nutrients necessary for Health usually.

An increasingly widespread way to lose weight is restricted feeding in time, in which intake is limited to a shorter period each day. This technique is known as intermittent fasting, which consists of doing without calories instead of distributing them in a healthy way. The most used method consists of a fast of 16 hours and then a nutritional window of ocho.

According to science, intermittent fasting does not necessarily translate into weight loss (Getty)

In 2022specialists from the Southern Medical University in Guangzhou in China confirmed with research that intermittent fasting has no Benefits significant in the task of controlling weight gain or reduce it. Los results were obtained after 12 months of diets assigned to two working groups: one with a diet standard and the other with intermittent fasting. In both cases, the mean weight loss was not significantly different. variable determinant for weight loss depends on the reduction of calorie intake, regardless of weather in which distribute”, he indicated Huijie Zhangone of the authors of the study.

This being the case, if we want to lose weight, we not only have to go on a diet: we also have to take into account certain customs that are essential to achieve our objectives. Pereiro considers that the way to lose weight “more segura y healthy is always to do it hand in hand with a professional to collaborate in the modification of habits so that weight loss is keep up over time, as well as good health.”

