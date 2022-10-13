What are the three new symptoms of COVID-19 that affect the ear

The new symptoms were detected after the wave of infections that takes place in the United Kingdom / (Pexels)

Sore throat, fever, fatigue. These are just some of the symptom which are known as indicators that a person may be going through the COVID-19. However, the current wave of infections registered in the United Kingdom could evidence new signs of infection, which are centered on the ear. According to experts from the ZOE health study these are: hearing loss, tinnitus o dizziness.

So far, a total of 23,957,310 cases of COVID have been reported in the United Kingdom since the pandemic began, of which 208,258 have died, according to the data map prepared by the John Hopkins university. Likewise, during the last 28 days, 185,649 infections and 490 deaths were reported.

Meanwhile, the ZOE health study, which uses test and symptom data from millions of users of applications that make up the program, warned that 2.6 million people are infected on British soil. That is, one in 25 Britons now has COVID-19which, for the most part, go through it as “a common cold”, according to the local newspaper The Mirror.

Experts assure that SARS-CoV-2 can cause sequelae in the middle ear / (Getty Images)

In this context, scientists managed to identify three new symptomswhich focus on the middle ear. According to a study conducted by the Department of Otolaryngology: Head and Neck Surgery at Harvard Medical Schoolin Boston, Massachusettsthe data was conclusive: “Our findings suggest that inner ear infection may underlie the hearing and balance problems associated with COVID-19.”

As the experts indicated to said British media, in their investigation they managed to warn that “both the hair cells like the Schwann cells of the inner ear express las required proteins for the infection by COVID-19″, for which they would be the next targets of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. In this way, in the words of the specialists, in addition to focusing on sore throat and fever, or the signs related to the first variants, such as loss of taste and smell, now one must be attentive to other indicators.

Tinnitus is a sound or buzzing that patients perceive without any external factor causing it / (iStock)

“COVID is currently affecting 4 per cent of the UK population and the trend is increasing. If rates continue as they are, we are poised to reach the same heights we reached in the summer,” said Professor Tim Spectormember of the King’s College London and co-founder of the Covid ZOE app; and warned: “We believe that the data shows that we are in a autumn wave”.

In that tone, the specialist stated that “many of us are unwell at the moment, since we are also seeing many colds. Three times more people have colds compared to COVID. Confusingly, in both cases they seem to have a sore throat for the first few days. Although if, in addition, there are sneezes, this could be a good sign, since it could mean that you have a cold. Now, if a person wakes up with a sore throat, I recommend that they get tested to be sure what the disease is.”

COVID adds new symptoms as infections advance in the world / National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases

Hearing loss and dizziness are generally known symptoms. However the tinnitus it is not so much. According to Mayo Clinic This disease consists of ringing or other noises in one or both ears, which is not external and other people do not hear it. Beyond COVID-19, this pathology affects “between a 15 to 20 percent of the population and it is particularly common in older adults.”

In addition to ringing without an external sound source, tinnitus manifests itself as: roars, clicks, hisses or murmurs that can vary in pitch, “from a low roar to a high screech, and can be heard in one or both ears. In some cases, the sound can be so loud that it can interfere with your ability to concentrate or hear an external sound”, while “it can be present all the time or be intermittent”, highlighted from this renowned institution

KEEP READING:

What are the accessory genes that influence severe COVID-19 symptoms?

Alert due to the low coverage of reinforcements against COVID-19 in children in Argentina

Why the new sublineage BQ.1.1 of COVID-19 worries experts

Another variant of the coronavirus could emerge, warned renowned infectologist Anthony Fauci