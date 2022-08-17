What are the three rarest surnames in Mexico

The population of Mexico allows its list of surnames to be wide and extremely varied Photo: Cuartoscuro

In Mexico there are more than 120 million people and each one of them has different names, also the diversity of surnames is quite wide.

Although there are quite popular surnames, you can find many other unusual and strange ones that may never or rarely have been heard.

According to figures from National Institute of Statistic and Geography (INEGI) more than 34 thousand surnames were registered in the Mexican Republic.

Among his list the surnames stand out: Freeman, Calzonci and Luján.

The surnames that have the certificate of nobility, which is attributed by one of the Spanish Kings of Arms, were compiled and published in a work carried out by the last Dean King of Arms, Don Vicente Cadenas y Vicent.

Regarding the surname Freemanthe first King of Arms to certify his nobility was Don José de Rújula y Ochotorena, Marquis of Ciandocha, Dean of the Kings of Arms Chroniclers.

In such a way that Freeman It is a surname that abounds in Spain, and can be found especially in the following Spanish regions: Alicante, Malaga, Murcia, Illes Balears, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Almería and Huelva. So it can be deduced that some Spanish people married Mexicans and thus the surname was registered in the INEGI system as a rare one.

At least two of the surnames on our list are of Spanish origin (Photo: Pexels)

Surname Calzonci It has more time than it was believed, since comes from calzoncit o underpants of the Purépecha or Tarascan culture, to name their rulers. Remembering that the Purépecha culture developed in the Mexican state of Michoacán, reaching its splendor during the fifteenth and sixteenth centuries.

Caltzontzin was the one who exercised the highest economic, legal and religious authority, his position was privileged because he was considered a representative of the gods. He could assign portions of the territories of his domain, in the way he saw fit.

To help his government he appointed the local chiefs of each town. The caltzontzin regularly inherited his position to his descendants in the direct line, or to very close relatives.

Although some of the less common surnames are of Spanish origin, one of Mexican origin was also found (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

According to data from the Valencian Heraldry, Luján is a toponymic surname of Aragonese origin, relatively frequent and distributed throughout Spain, registering above all in La Mancha, the Valencian Community, Murcia, Aragón, eastern Andalusia and Catalonia.

From the place name Luján – Aluján, which is a name of a population belonging to the municipality of La Fueva, in the province of Huesca. Its root would be in the low Latin luxare which means elegant or brilliant.

On the other hand, the most popular surnames in our country were: in position number one the surname Hernández, which is used by 671 thousand 972 people, in position number two the surname García which is used by 458 thousand 788 people, in position number three the surname Martínez, which was registered by 447 thousand 73 people, followed by the López found in use by 412 thousand 247 people and finally the González, used by 352 thousand 650 people.

