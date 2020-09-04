What are the Xbox Series X specs? New Xbox features explained

Microsoft’s newest console, the Xbox Series X is on the means and, whereas we don’t but know the actual launch date or the worth, – although the launch is rumoured to be very quickly – we do know loads about the next-generation console.

So, in the event you are a online game fan that loves taking a look at the specs of consoles and also you take pleasure in the phrase “teraflops” as a lot as we do, here’s a breakdown of all we all know to this point.

It’s also possible to see our Xbox Black Friday offers preview in addition to our greatest guess for the way a lot the Xbox Series X will price.

What are the Xbox Series X specs?

We came upon most of the specs of the newest console early on. Here’s a recap of the key ones chances are you’ll wish to know.

CPU equal: Its closest counterpart is the Ryzen 7 3700X which features Eight cores and 16 threads clocked at 3.6GHz (base) to 4.4GHz (max enhance)

In brief, the Xbox Series X is a beast. Simply the strongest console to come back from Microsoft but and this machine will give some high-end PCs a run for his or her cash.

What features will the Xbox Series X have?

The Xbox Series X may have the function ray tracing included. New to next-generation consoles, ray tracing means mild will be recreated realistically for the first time in video video games by simulating every ray individually, permitting for the most lifelike lighting, shadows and reflections but.

Search for the body fee to be higher than ever earlier than, making the motion you play on-screen seem extra seamless than ever. The console may also be a lot sooner than those who have come earlier than with loading occasions considerably decreased resulting from the sheer energy that Series X possesses.

Will the Xbox Series X assist 4K HDR and 8K?

Yep! 4k HDR has been a part of the furnishings for the Xbox since the newest console and that is no totally different. The whole lot will assist each 4K and HDR- so count on video games and playback to look simply nearly as good as you’ll hope.

Wanting forward, the console may also assist 8K- which signifies that it is probably not lengthy till we begin seeing video games launched in that format and we aren’t positive our eyes will have the ability to take care of how superb that may look. We additionally don’t know if we are able to justify the price of an 8K TV, which should be a typical thought so don’t count on this imminently. However the truth it helps it does make us assume plans are afoot for when the market catches up.

Can the Xbox Series X play Xbox One video games?

It positive can and never solely that, however it can additionally assist video games on the Xbox 360 and the unique Xbox. While all Xbox One video games will play on the Series X, solely video games that are a part of the backwards compatibility programme will probably be accessible to play from the older consoles. However with that listing persevering with to develop, you’ll not be brief on titles, previous or new, to play.

Will the Xbox Series X play 4K Blu-Rays?

Whereas the Ps didn’t embrace a 4K participant on its present consoles, Microsoft had it as part of the console since the Xbox One S and that may proceed with the Series X. Let’s simply hope it is a bit more dependable than the present one which has been plagued with points because it launched.

What features does the Xbox Series X controller have?

Microsoft just isn’t actually breaking the mould with the controller for the Series X – as an alternative, it will likely be extra of an evolution fo the controller that now we have been used to with the present consoles. The D-pad has been tailored and the controller has had some tweaks to make it extra comfy for all gamers- regardless of the dimension of their palms.

There may be additionally a share button that may enable players to share key moments of their video games much more simply than the present methodology. So no huge adjustments for the controller, however then there was no have to drastically change the design because it was already an incredible and simple controller to make use of.

Ought to I look ahead to the Xbox Series X?

If you’d like you should purchase an Xbox One S now:

The selection is yours. In the event you are a gamer who must have the finest expertise has to supply, and also you care about graphics and velocity and all the different execs that include a brand new console, you’ll seemingly have already made up your thoughts.

However in the event you are seeking to enter the Xbox world for the first time, there are many presents now for the older consoles and ones corresponding to the Xbox One S do assist 4K. Search for these to drop even additional in worth when the new console launches and with Black Friday on the means, it will likely be a good time to choose up an Xbox cut price.

