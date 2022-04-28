What are Ubuntu remixes and which is the best of these Linux distros that you can install

The Ubuntu extended support new version She was released a few days ago. Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish is one of the most eye-catching releases in quite some time, with the new GNOME 42 marking another big step forward on that desktop.

However, the Ubuntu “vanilla” u original of Canonical, it is not the only one that exists, and we are not talking about other distros derived from Ubuntu, but about what is known Ubuntu “flavors” and “remixes” of which there are more and more to choose from.

Ubuntu Flavors and Ubuntu Remixes



Kubuntu

Ubuntu has a series of official “flavors” that have been around almost as long as the distro itself. The most important difference between one flavor of Ubuntu and another is basically the desktop environment they use.

A “flavor” of Ubuntu or a remix is ​​simply a version of Ubuntu that uses the same base distro maintained by Canonical, but makes changes to the user interface and applications that it integrates, and is often maintained by other communities.

While Ubuntu just uses GNOME (although until a few years ago it used Unity, and now we have Ubuntu Unity), Kubuntu, for example, use KDE. We also have Lubuntu child LXQt, Members with Xfce; and others less old like Ubuntu Mate, Ubuntu Cinnamon Remixy Ubuntu Budgie with the respective desks of the same name.



Ubuntu Mate

However, more recently we have for example, Ubuntu Kylin which uses the UKUI Chinese desktop environment. Another with Chinese flavor is Ubuntu DDE Remixwhich uses the DDE (Deeping Desktop Environment) of the Deepin distro but in a “remix” for Ubuntu.

There is another “flavor” of Ubuntu that doesn’t really change the desktop environment but is geared towards a different audience and its interface is organized differently: Ubuntu Studiowhich although it also uses GNOME, is designed more for creatives and bets on a dark interface and a complete collection of multimedia creation apps.

Which is the best Ubuntu for me



Ubuntu Studio

Well, that will depend on you, your needs and the characteristics of your equipment. If you are starting with Linux and you do not understand very well what all this is about, my personal recommendation is to start with Ubuntu to dry.

If your computer is not very powerful or you want a light system and perhaps similar to what you use on Windows, you could start with Lubuntu or Xubuntu. In perhaps the same spirit, but for those who prefer something more modern and “pretty”: Ubuntu Mate or Kubuntu would be my options.



UbuntuDDE Remix

If you are not afraid to experiment with somewhat more different and sometimes less stable interfaces, Ubuntu Budgie is an interesting option. If you want something that looks quite nice but with some strange details in translation, then Ubuntu Kylin and DDE Remix have very attractive and well-cared environments.

Be that as it may, the point is that Ubuntu is not and has never been “one” distro. To experiment with other desktops you don’t have to move far, just try another flavor of Ubuntu and you’re good to go, and the advantage of Ubuntu is that it’s one of the oldest, best known and most widely supported distros in the community.

