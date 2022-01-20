What are v2 torrents: the BitTorrent protocol is now better and faster, and you can now use it in qBittorrent

The app for descargar torrents which is probably the favorite of many (including this server) and one of the best (by far), released a major new version for 2022. qBittorrent v4.4.0 is especially relevant because it finally adds v2 torrent support alongside libtorrent support 2.0.x.

If you don’t know what we’re talking about, it’s basically the same as what we know as BitTorrent v2, the P2P protocol we all love and got a facelift in 2020 with the release of libtorrent 2.0. This new version offers many advantages over the previous one., and simply update qBittorrent to its latest version to start enjoying it.

Faster and safer torrents





BitTorrent v2 initially started as a project to move torrents from SHA-1 encryption algorithm to SHA-256, that is, a way to improve the safe hash algorithm that keeps the parts of the torrents that we download.

However, version 2 does more than that, particularly avoiding having to download large parts of a file if a hash check fails. This means that v2 torrents download faster and they are more reliable.

With v2, torrent metadata is smaller, which cuts latency when we add a magnet link since fewer bytes need to be downloaded before the torrent download can start.

To enjoy this you just have to update qBittorrent. You can download version 4.4.4 for Windows, Linux, or macOS. It’s taken a while to add support, and while most features are backwards compatible with BitTorrent v1, not all of them are, but they’ve been carefully named so that v1 and v2 can live together.

In fact, it has long been possible to create hybrid torrents that can participate in version 1 and version 2 swarms at the same time serving the same files. Of course, if you create or download a v2 torrent with the new qBittorrent everything should be even better than before.