What are we able to be expecting from The Matrix Resurrections? His co-writer David Mitchell is obvious: “it is not simply any other sequel”

After having noticed a trailer, a number of pictures and posters, we nonetheless have no idea precisely what it’s The Matrix Resurrections. For enthusiasts it stays a whole thriller. Now him coguionista David Mitchell has added extra thriller to the topic (by the use of IndieWire) via pronouncing we will look ahead to a film “stunning and peculiar“. His actual phrases were the next:

“I will’t say what this film is set, however may just give an explanation for what it is not“, dijo Mitchell. “It is not at all simply any other sequel, however one thing standalone that incorporates the 3 Matrix that preceded it in a actually inventive approach. This is a very stunning and peculiar introduction. It has additionally accomplished a few issues that we don’t see in motion films, this is, it subverts the foundations of blockbusters“.

David Mitchell’s phrases make best possible sense once we see the most recent poster introduced, paying homage to vintage films and appearing handiest the protagonists: Neo and Trinity, performed via Keanu Reeves and Anne Moss, respectively.

Refering to legit synopsis, says the next: “In an international of 2 realities, on a regular basis existence and what lies in the back of it, Thomas Anderson may have to make a choice to apply the white rabbit as soon as once more. The selection, even supposing it’s an phantasm, continues to be the one approach to go into or go out the Matrix, which is more potent, more secure and extra unhealthy than ever.Thomas Anderson should reconsider the query that Morpheus posed to him within the 1999 Matrix. How will occasions occur this time? How will Anderson maintain the placement?

The movie will hit theaters and HBO Max on December 22, 2021. Even supposing the true query stays: why a rubber ducky on Neo’s head throughout the legit trailer?