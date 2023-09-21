What Ariana Grande Was Seeking In The Divorce From Dalton Gomez:

According to court documents obtained by E! News, the singer, who filed for divorce from estranged spouse Dalton Gomez on September 18, asked a Los Angeles court to honor their prenuptial agreement.

Recently, the well-known singer applied for divorce within Los Angeles. Grande’s lack of a wedding band had been a source of speculation for some time, and her Wimbledon appearance drew additional attention.

In January, Grande and Gomez began living separately, primarily due to Grande’s “Wicked” filming obligations, and rumors of marital strife began to circulate.

Grande And Gomez Were Married In The Year 2021 As In:

A year as well as a half following source observed Grande and Gomez kissing in a bar, Grande and Gomez wed in 2021.

Within July, Grande attended Wimbledon without her wedding ring, which sparked rumors that she and Gomez had separated, followed by rumors that she had an affair with her co-star on Wicked, Ethan Slater. In addition to filing for divorce from his wife, Lilly Jay, Slater also filed for divorce, adding fuel to the fire.

She additionally asked that both she and Dalton pay the attorney’s fees. Ariana listed February 20 as the date of separation and cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the divorce.

According To Rumors, Grande Was Dating Her “Wicked” Co-Star Ethan Slater:

Shortly after the couple’s separation was announced, rumors began to circulate that Grande was dating her “Wicked” co-star Ethan Slater, who is additionally recognized for his role within “SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical.”

Slater had been wed to her longstanding companion, Lilly Jay, at the time. In 2022, the couple received a child together. Slater applied for divorce in July, and Jay informed her that Grande was not a “girl’s girl” as well as that the pop sensation is “the story,” while her family is “collateral damage.”

Someone posted on X, “Ariana, please don’t date Ethan Slater you deserve better, queen.” Another said, “It’s a complete circle for Ariana to be dating Spongebob. She is a Nickelodeon fan to the core.”

Their New Relationship Status Was Not Revealed Until She Was Observed At Wimbledon Without Her Wedding Band:

One particularly incredulous individual wrote, “There is no way spongebob dragged Ariana Grande wow, women really do just like silly little guys.”

In May 2021, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Grande and Gomez wed at their residence in Montecito, California. They started dating within January 2020 as well as were engaged by year’s end.

Their new relationship status was not revealed until she was observed at Wimbledon without her wedding band. According to a source, the couple divorced earlier this year as well as “have been lovingly and quietly working to rebuild their friendship.”

In His Response, The Real Estate Agent Failed To Solicit Spousal Support:

On the exact day Ariana filed for divorce, Dalton issued a rejoinder in which he listed February 20 to be their date of separation. In his response, the real estate agent wasn’t asking for spousal support; rather, he requested that the court reserve the issue for future determination.

“Privately, they took their time to work out every aspect of the agreement before filing,” a source revealed. “At every stage of this procedure, they’ve been extremely considerate and deferential to one another. It has been a very kind as well as meticulous procedure of uncoupling.”

Ariana Has Started A New Life Chapter, Which Contains A Growing Romance With Wicked Costar Ethan Slater:

Indeed, Ariana has begun a new chapter in her life, which involves a budding romance alongside her co-star from Wicked, Ethan Slater. Within April, she reflected upon the profound impact that starring in a film had had on her life.

“Savoring every millisecond left with my Galinda,” wrote Ariana. “To be here in Oz, where every day can be a life-changing one, to be feeling, learning, as well as growing so much at such an alarming rate, and to feel so much love surrounding me, is to be in a place where every day is life-changing.”