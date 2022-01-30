what awaits the battle royale now that it is free?

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, an institution within the battle royale, has made an important decision to start 2022: make the leap to F2P. Why have you decided to change your business model and what awaits your players in the coming months? Spoiler: prepare the oven, you may have a lot of chicken for dinner.

Since its explosion in 2017, there have been many games that have tried to follow in the wake of the creation of Brendan Greene, PUBG. Of course, while few have been able to live up to it, hardly a privileged few have been competent enough to overcome it. 2022 is an exciting year for gaming: There are many promises implied by the migration from the Premium business format to F2P and many questions that users of the software ask themselves in their new journey. The first and most obvious lies in the compensation, but it would be necessary to go further to know what the software holds in the near future. Have you made this decision due to poor results? Or is he doing it with the aim of growing even more?

To find out what awaits PUBG in the future, you have to go to the announcement of its move to F2P, in which the developers assured that “we will continue to introduce game content that many players will find interesting and fun, as always”. There will be a new map in mid-2022, the new survivor pass arrives in March 2022 and the plans for Battlegrounds Plus are interesting. But what have we received, the players who went through the box to get PUBG? Various rewards in one PUBG Commemorative Pack which includes access to Battlegrounds Plus, garments and elements to beautify the player’s profile. Enough? There are many voices who have lamented that they have fallen short with the rewards and, after so many years of trust, it seems obvious that they could have rewarded their loyal audience a little more, but there is no doubt that we are at a turning point for the title.

Do not doubt it for a second: the least of PUBG’s problems now it is to be the leader or not of the battle royale genre; his goal now is to transcend. Before the event, it is a good time to analyze what PUBG has given of itself and understand what has led it to make the decision to broaden horizons through F2P.

PUBG numbers yesterday and today

It’s early to jump to conclusions, but a week seems like enough time to get a first impression of the impact PUBG’s new strategy has had on both regulars and new users who have dropped by Erangel. It is worth taking a look at the historical data of the title to know the x-ray of his best and worst moments. The peak of the game came at its launch, at the end of December 2017 and the beginning of 2018, in which it brought together 3.2 million players concurrent. The drop in users during March 2018 and January 2019 coincides with an obvious phenomenon: the arrival of Battle Royale in Fortnite and the decision to make it F2P, going from the aforementioned 3 million concurrent users at the beginning of the year to one million users twelve months later.

It is worth making a little reflection before the current dance of figures: although below what Fortnite has moved in the last three years, it is unquestionable that any video game in the world would sign to have the figures of PUBG on any platform. Practically since its premiere in Early Access, only DOTA 2 and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive have been able to discuss it. To get an idea of ​​the greatness of the PUBG numbers, the peaks of current games like Monster Hunter Rise or Rust are located at 133,629 and 154,747, but it is very likely that the number of users will continue to drop until they stabilize. We live in an industry obsessed with giving winners and losers, which is why PUBG numbers are not always taken into account to assess the merits as its hypothetical defeat with Epic Games.

Continuing with the issues of contemporary Battlegrounds, it is illustrative to walk through the last big peak of PUBG users. It refers to the start times of the pandemic, in which the different closures and confinements boosted the battle royale, still paid, to touch the million concurrent users on March 30, 2020. The months of April, May and June stabilized at a remarkable 500,000 concurrent players until the restrictions were diluted in the summer of 2020, at which time it was established at the comfortable 400,000 users. A date from which he has not moved during the first half of 2021.

The peak of the day before becoming F2P was 316,000 concurrent playersHow was PUBG on Steam in the second half of last year? The barrier of 400,000 players, except on specific days, has not been overcome by the software, grazing some historical lows that have not been seen since 2017, in which the 300,000 daily players were not brought together. The peak of the day before becoming F2P was 316,000 concurrent players, a figure that managed to double at the peak of its first day as a free game, on January 12, in which reached 667,000 players. Its peak in recent days has been 696,704, a figure that has not been reached since the times of the pandemic, but which does not seem very spectacular either if we take into account the change that goes from a Premium model to a free one.

Activation to F2P, what will happen?

It is not easy to change from a Premium game to an F2P one. In fact, in the short time that games have been in our industry, this movement has always been seen by players, publishers, shareholders and other players in the sector as a step that confirms that the work is not going well. There are cases for all tastes: the case of Battleborn, the first-person MOBA from the creators of Borderlands, who opted to make the move to F2P as a last measure before shelving the software, was well-known. Without moving from 2K, there is also the case of Evolve, which added a chilling rise of 25,000% of users (over an unfortunate peak of 157 players, of course) when it debuted as an F2P game, but the results didn’t have to be good enough when they decided, just five months later, to abandon development of new content for the game.

There are also success stories. Rocket League, for example, which was already a giant in its paid format, managed to captivate more players in its switch to F2P, signing more than a million simultaneous players and improving its already very good numbers. In the Steam territory, notable was the success of CS: GO, which in a role similar to that of the car and soccer game: it managed to increase its enormous user base and catapult its success to the leadership of Valve’s digital platform, with numbers still well above those of Battlegrounds (without going any further, its last peak of the month touched the million concurrent users). Finally, it is inevitable to talk about Fortnite, which added its Battle Royale mode at the beginning of 2018. The snowball effect was what made the success grow, grow and grow until it became one of the largest and most explosive phenomena that have been seen in the history of the video game.

Could it be the “low” numbers that triggered the decision to jump into F2P territory after several years in the mainstream market? The only sure thing is that such a decision had been decided for many months. In fact, the creative director of the PUBG Corporation, Dave Curd, explained in his day on GamesRadar that “we feel that it is the right time to move it to F2P. It’s a natural next step and a great way to introduce more players to our universe.” In any case, one must not forget something: while the gaze of the hardcore gamer was directed to the results of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds in the territory of domestic platforms, in the mobile territory PUBG is a solid leader few game studios can argue with. In fact, we have reviewed the software figures in the PC territory, but we do not know what figures it handles on Xbox and PlayStation, numbers that would help to make up and improve, even more so, the figures exposed in the article.

PUBG is far from the cases of Battleborn or Evolve, but also from the cases of Fortnite and CS:GOWhat is certain is that PUBG is far from the cases of Battleborn or Evolve, but also from the cases of Fortnite and Counter Strike: Global Offensive because the circumstances and time are very different. However, it is interesting to verify that, while the parallelism in the change from F2P of the games that fail is very similar and ends in the same way, each successful game that changes its business model plays its own war and its future and success is completely different between each of the examples. It is in the hands of PUBG publishers to follow in the footsteps of its mobile version and add success and new players to its already large numbers. The first step for this has already been taken.