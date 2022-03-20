What awaits the Mexican National Team during its last World Cup qualifying matches

Jul 3, 2021; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Mexico forward Hirving Lozano (22) moves the ball in the second half against Nigeria during a MexTour game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The last third of games has come in the World Cup qualifiers for the Concacaf and with it, also the last call of the Mexican National Team in the current process. Gerardo Martino has released the list of players it will require for the games against the United States, Honduras and El Salvador in search of the ticket to the world Cup of Qatar 2022.

The end of the Octagonal Final is approaching and nothing has been decided yet, although some teams are already moving away from the rest of the group: Canada, United States and Mexico. At stake there are nine units left to distribute, however, the three teams are shaping up to take direct qualifying positions at the highest fair in football.

Until before the beginning of hostilities, the Tri is located in the third position of the classification with 21 points (tied with the Americans, but with fewest goals scored), four more than their closest pursuer, Panama, and four less than the leader in the table, Canada. Remember that Concacaf distributes three and a half places for the World Cup.

File photo of the coach of the Mexican soccer team, Gerardo Martino, during a press conference in Mexico City (Mexico). EFE/ Sashenka Gutiérrez



The national team mission led by the Tata Martino goes through to beat two of his three closest rivals, in order to secure a ticket. The first opponent will be the United States the Thursday, March 24 at 8:00 p.m. on the field of the Azteca Stadium. The set of the Stars and Stripes meets the same panorama as the Mexican one.

The next match and penultimate in the qualifying tournament indicates that Mexico will visit Central America to face Honduras at the Metropolitan Olympic Stadium in the city of San Pedro Sula. It is an extremely complicated place for the teams, but in this edition the catrachos have barely added a unit at home.

The game is scheduled at 5:05 p.m. on Sunday, March 27. Honduras is currently the only team that is officially out of the fight for qualification for Qatar 2022.

Finally, El Tri will close its qualifying cycle against The Savior. For the last day it is very likely that the status of the Central Americans will be eliminated (a tie, defeat or Panama adding two points leaves them out). Therefore, the game would have one more notion of compromise. The stage will be the Colossus of Santa Úrsula at 7:05 p.m. on March 30.

The Mexican Soccer Team will face Panama on the third day of the World Cup Qualifiers heading to Qatar 2022 (Photo: Twitter/ @miseleccionmx)

It is then that everything can be defined before the Americans. The risk of being left out for Mexico is a catastrophic scenario where they do not score points and Panama and Costa Rica achieve three consecutive victories.

goalkeepers: Guillermo Ochoa (Club América), Rodolfo Cota (Club León), Jonathan Orozco (Club Tijuana) and Alfredo Talavera (Pumas).

defenders: Jorge Sánchez (Club América), Johan Vázquez (Genoa FC), Gerardo Arteaga (KRC Genk), Julián Araujo (LA Galaxy), Jesús Gallardo (Monterrey FC), César Montes (Monterrey FC), Héctor Moreno (Monterrey FC), Israel Reyes (Club Puebla), Néstor Araujo (Real Club Celta de Vigo) and Jesús Angulo (Tigres).

Midfielders: Edson Álvarez (Ajax), Héctor Herrera (Atlético de Madrid), Carlos Rodríguez (Cruz Azul), Luis Romo (Monterrey FC), Rodolfo Pizarro (Monterrey FC), Erick Aguirre (Monterrey FC), Erick Gutiérrez (PSV Eindhoven) and Diego Lainez Leyva (Real Betis Balompie).

strikers: Henry Martín (Club América), Santiago Giménez (Cruz Azul), Uriel Antuna (Cruz Azul), Alexis Vega (Guadalajara), Hirving Lozano (Napoli), Jesús Manuel Corona (Sevilla) and Raúl Alonso Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

