What Battaglia said about the controversies that Boca Juniors claimed against Corinthians for the Copa Libertadores

“The effort we made against a great rival is important. It was an even match, but we created situations to convert”, It was Sebastian’s first analysis Battaglia after the tie Boca Juniors ante Corinthians in São Paulo, for the first leg of the round of 16 of the Libertadores Cup.

“On the role of the referee I have to see the play well. It is a matter of interpretation if the hand is separated or not and sometimes it is difficult to see those types of plays. The decision was not to charge a penalty, but it is up to interpretation if they should review the play or not, ” expressed the DT about the penalty that Xeneize claimed for the hand of Bruno Méndez and that the Chilean referee Roberto Tobar and the VAR, in charge of Juan Soto (Venezuela) and his assistant Eduardo Cardozo (Paraguay), omitted.

The penalty that all of Boca claimed and that Tobar ignored

The Boca Juniors coach did not want to argue and focused on his team’s game. “The game we thought happened, we work to be able to be with the lines together and cut the game circuit that they have. We take advantage of the speed of our players, at times they felt helpless for not being able to advance and that is all due to the efforts of our players”Sheba highlighted.

“We came to do a smart job knowing that it is 180 minutes. Not losing is always good more on a difficult court and against a great rival. We did our job, we tried to convert and at times we handled the ball. The revenge remains on our field where we have to win to pass the phase. We are convinced of that and of the work we did today, “said Battaglia, who is already thinking about the rematch next Tuesday at the Bombonera (9:30 p.m.).

About that game, he expanded: “There is one week left, we will see how it goes. We imagine that it can become a game like today. In the group stage we had a confrontation at home and we needed to specify the various situations that we had, but each match is a new story”.

Other phrases from the Boca Juniors coach at the press conference:

“We approached the game in a certain way, knowing that we all had to make a great effort, both forwards and midfielders, and with defenders together and well grouped. We had to be short and take advantage of the possession of the ball to hurt the rival. We believe that this is our way of playing and we don’t have to change it”.

“For us it is very important to have everyone available. The first phase was quite hard for all those who were unable to play. Now with everyone available it will be good for the group. We hope to arrive in the best way”.

“Willian is a great player, we know the experience he has and we take the necessary precautions so that he cannot develop his game. He is very dangerous and he injured his shoulder, I don’t know how he will evolve, but he is a player to keep your eyes open for”.

“In the first phase we had problems putting together our squad, with suspensions and injuries. We came to try to take something with us and we couldn’t, and we had to lose. Then we played a great game and deserved more than a draw at home. Today we competed as equals against a great rival, where it became even and we had situations. We have to continue and hopefully respond at home”.

“We hope to pass the phase without having to reach that stage (of penalties). Penalties are always practiced, but we have to have the idea of ​​being able to win in the 90″.

