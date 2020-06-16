What Bill Murray Taught Sigourney Weaver About Comedy On The Set Of Ghostbusters

I’m nonetheless laughing in regards to the truth Billy got here as much as me. It was possibly the second scene. I used to be making ready, as a result of I had been to drama college. Now, I used to be alleged to re-experience the fear canines within the fridge. I simply noticed some in there truly earlier than this Zoom. However he came to visit – and I don’t know should you bear in mind this Bill – however you went, ‘What are you doing?’ I went, ‘I’m making ready.’ You went, ‘You’re what?’ I mentioned, ‘I’m making ready.’ You began to tickle and shake me and actually you possibly can’t do comedy should you’re gonna put together. It’s ridiculous.