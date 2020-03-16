What boxing is on TV this week? How to watch David Avanesyan v Josh Kelly

This 12 months is shaping up to be a giant one for boxing with quite a few massive showdowns tipped to happen in 2020.

Anthony Joshua will hope to defend his regained belts whereas Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder might face off to full a struggle trilogy in 2020.

However there are many terrific fights to be aired each week, apart from mega-bouts involving the likes of Joshua.

The UK boxing scene has loads of gifted stars able to lighting up arenas throughout the nation.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the complete boxing schedule for this week together with how one can watch the motion stay from dwelling.

What boxing is on TV this week?

Saturday 28th March

Location: The O2 Area, London, UK

Time: 7:00pm

Watch: Sky Sports activities Motion

David Avanesyan v Josh Kelly: European Welterweight Championship

Joshua Buatsi v TBC

Conor Benn v TBC

Luther Clay v Chris Kongo: WBO World Welterweight Championship

How to watch boxing on TV and on-line within the UK

Sky Sports activities: Sky clients can add the entire sports activities bundle to their deal for simply £23 per 30 days or subscribe to particular person sports activities corresponding to boxing so that you just solely pay for what you take pleasure in.

NOW TV: You may get a Sky Sports activities day move for £9.99, a week move for £14.99 or a month move for £33.99, all while not having a contract. NOW TV will be streamed by a pc or apps discovered on most good TVs, telephones and consoles.

BT Sport: If you’re an current BT Broadband buyer, you may add it to your current contract for an extra £10.00 per 30 days. For brand new clients, broadband and BT TV packages begin at £39.99 per 30 days.

You too can add BT Sport to your current broadband or TV deal on Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin Media.

How to watch boxing on-line within the US

Followers can watch many fights stay within the US through DAZN.

The streaming service is out there in a month-to-month or annual plan.