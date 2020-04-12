What boxing is on TV this week? How to watch Kell Brook v Mark DeLuca

This yr is shaping up to be an enormous one for boxing with quite a few large showdowns tipped to happen in 2020.

Anthony Joshua will hope to defend his regained belts whereas Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury will hope their rematch offers the identical fireworks as their preliminary gambit.

However there are many terrific fights to be aired each week, apart from mega-bouts involving the likes of Joshua.

The UK boxing scene has loads of gifted stars able to lighting up arenas throughout the nation.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the total boxing schedule for this week together with how one can watch the motion reside from house.

What boxing is on TV this week?

Saturday eighth February

Location: Sheffield Enviornment, Sheffield, UK

Time: 7:00pm

Watch: Sky Sports activities Enviornment + Predominant Occasion

Kell Brook v Mark DeLuca – 10 rounds at super-welterweight

Child Galahad v Claudio Marrero – IBF featherweight title eliminator

Eva Wahlstrom v Terri Harper – WBC super-featherweight title

How to watch boxing on TV and on-line within the UK

Sky Sports activities: Sky prospects can add the entire sports activities bundle to their deal for simply £23 per thirty days or subscribe to particular person sports activities equivalent to boxing so that you just solely pay for what you get pleasure from.

NOW TV: You will get a Sky Sports activities day cross for £9.99, a week cross for £14.99 or a month cross for £33.99, all while not having a contract. NOW TV will be streamed by a pc or apps discovered on most sensible TVs, telephones and consoles.

BT Sport: In case you are an present BT Broadband buyer, you possibly can add it to your present contract for an extra £10.00 per thirty days. For brand new prospects, broadband and BT TV packages begin at £39.99 per thirty days.

You can even add BT Sport to your present broadband or TV deal on Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin Media.

How to watch boxing on-line within the US

Followers can watch many fights reside within the US through DAZN.

The streaming service is out there in a month-to-month or annual plan.