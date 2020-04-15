What CBS’ FBI: Most Wanted Needs To Learn From NBC’s Chicago P.D.

The One Chicago sequence takes benefit of its ensemble standing by switching between the characters to star in their very own episodes, or at the very least their very own arcs. For instance, there are Halstead-centric episodes and Upton-centric episodes and Burgess-centric episodes, with out the present being about Halstead, Upton, or Burgess week in and week out. Voight is the anchor, however he does not devour the sequence. Whereas which means my favorites might solely get the highlight each few episodes, I get to know all of the characters and invested within the alternative ways they relate.