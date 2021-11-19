What CDMX needs to be the venue for the World Cup opening in 2026, according to FIFA

Mexico City was the first to raise its hand and ask that the Azteca Stadium be the stage where the opening of the soccer competition takes place (Photo: EFE / Carlos Ramírez)

Mexico, USA and Canada They will share the venue for the 2026 World Cup, therefore, the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) began to visit the stadiums that could be candidates for the inauguration of the sporting event.

The Mexico City was the first to raise her hand and ask that the Aztec stadium be the stage where the opening of the football competition takes place. Although Mexico has three options to be part of the World Cup headquarters (BBVA Stadium in Monterrey, Akron in Guadalajara and Azteca in CDMX), the Head of Government, Claudia Sheinbaum, requested that FIFA consider the capital of the country.

But it will not be that simple, since they must first comply with the requirements that FIFA requires to endorse the capital as the main venue for the inauguration. This Thursday afternoon, international soccer authorities visited the Colossus of Santa Úrsula and determined the following points.

Claudia Sheinbaum met with FIFA representatives to see the possibilities of CDMX being the inaugural venue for the 2026 World Cup (Photo: Twitter / @ Claudiashein)

Among the crucial points to evaluate are the facilities, infrastructure inside and outside each location, the communication channels of the city and installations for national teams that are guests.

1. Stadium facilities

The first thing CDMX needs is that the physical conditions of the Azteca Stadium are optimal to host the first match of the World Cup. The court conditions, the changing rooms and the corridors through which the players pass are the first to be evaluated as they are the places where the preparations and development of the game take place.

Without neglecting the stands of the public, the Colossus must have the adequate space and in optimal conditions to house more than 100,000 fans because the maximum capacity of the sports complex is 114,600 people.

The first thing the CDMX needs is that the physical conditions of the Azteca Stadium are optimal (Photo: Twitter / @ EstadioAzteca)

2. Security

The Mexican capital must guarantee the safe protection of all those attending the opening ceremony of the 2026 World Cup; from players, technical and arbitration bodies to the public, staff, press and other people related to the event.

Colin Smith, general manager of FIFA tournaments and events, commented on this in the visit to the Azteca and he rectified that the CDMX must coordinate with the security of the city to prevent any incident that affects the holiday.

The Mexican capital must guarantee the safe protection of all those attending the opening ceremony of the 2026 World Cup (Photo: ESPN)

“It is true that the world championship should be a party for everyone, it is something fraternal, in which everyone should enjoy. It is a great celebration and ensuring safety is essential of all those involved, that is coordinated with the government authorities, ”said Smith.

During the matches of the America club and Blue Cross from MX League, the private security together with the public one coordinate to work during the development of the matches. So the local authorities must implement a new model that allows them to protect all the fans.

3. Infrastructure

The area around the Azteca Stadium must have the best mobility facilities (Photo: Daniel Augusto / Cuartoscuro.com)

The area around the Azteca Stadium must have the best mobility and accommodation facilities for all national and foreign visitors who would arrive in the City for the opening of the event.

At this point the mega project for the renovation of Azteca. It is estimated that a hotel zone, a shopping center and an extension of the stadium parking lot will be built to strengthen the current infrastructure of the building.

In addition, the green areas and drinking water services would be improved to supply the new commercial and hotel zone. Tourism is a vital part of FIFA and the World Cup.

Tourism is a vital part of FIFA and the World Cup (Photo: REUTERS / Henry Romero)

The work it is estimated at 18 months. The project is in community consultation phase, in which a dialogue will be established with the residents of the area to get their opinion on the project. But the disagreements have already arisen and the neighbors have already held demonstrations.

On mobility, currently the Tlalpan avenue, the Urban Train and the truck services of the CDMX they are the main references of mobility in the area.

Not only the facilities around the stadium are vital, Mexico City also needs to have locations for the teams to prepare and carry out their training sessions. To do this, Coapa de América facilities and those of Pedregal de Pumas would be the High Performance Centers (CAR) considered.

