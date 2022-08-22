What changes would Cruz Azul have in addition to the departure of Diego Aguirre?

With the win over America, Cruz Azul fell to penultimate place in the table (Photo: Twitter/ @CruzAzul)

The directive of Blue Cross took immediate action after they lost 7 – 0 to the America on the Matchday 10 of Opening 2022 from Liga MX. The first to pay the negative result was Diego Aguirre, the Uruguayan coach ceased to be the team’s coach since he was dismissed from his position.

Nevertheless, It would not be the only change that will happen on campus de La Noria because there would be more changes, mainly in the starting lineup. Players who have not had the expected performance over the last few seasons would reach the bench, they would even play in lower categories to get them out of the first team.

for now Raúl Potro Gutiérrez y Oscar Rabbit Pérez will take office in technical direction interim in what La Noria defines a new coach or if they will wait to finish the Apertura 2022 with that plan to have a new coach after the World Cup.

The first to come out of Cruz Azul’s starting eleven would be Sebastián Jurado (Photo: Twitter/ @CruzAzul)

Among the elements that are being targeted are Sebastian JuradoJulius Caesar The Cata Dominguez y rafael bacaaccording to reports from ESPN. In the case of the young goalkeeper, his performance in the goal cement left the managers unsatisfied, so he would be dropped from the main lineup.

Although at the moment it is unknown who will take the reins of the club definitively, the objective that the club set for itself cement consists of pressuring Jurado to compete for a place in the starting eleven since, with the recovery of Jose de Jesus Corona and the intention of Andres Gudino to have more minutes on the field, the main goalkeeper spot will be put to the test and the best will stay with him.

Chuy Corona absent due to a injury when Juan Reynoso was still the coach, so the Peruvian leaned on Jurado to get the remaining commitments.

Cata Domínguez would reach the sub-20 of Cruz Azul due to poor performance (Photo: Twitter/ @CruzAzulCD)

Since then Sebastián Jurado remained as starter and in some important games for the Celestial Machine He gave the confidence to stop the rival goals, but after he allowed the seven goals against during the young classic, would no longer be given the same privilegeaccording to information from ESPNso it would go out to bank.

For his part the Cata Domínguez and Rafa Baca could reach the Noria U-20; both players have been criticized by the fans due to their work on the pitch. When Aguirre took over the management of the club, he ignored the annoyance of the fans and gave minutes to both players.

Rafael Baca would play with the U-20 due to his poor performance with the first team at Cruz Azul (Photo: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports)

Now with his departure, the club’s administration cement would no longer allow the central defender and defensive midfielder to be in the main lineup, this for calm the discontent of the fans from Machine.

On the other hand, León Lancada -reporter of ESPN– announced that regarding the purchases of Luis Abram and Alejandro Mayorga they would be difficult to finalize at the end of the 2022 Opening, so the expectations for the following winter market would not be beneficial for Cruz Azul.

Cruz Azul fired Diego Aguirre (Photo: CUARTOSCURO)

The results you got Diego Aguirre with Cruz Azul -until Day 10 of the Liga MX– caused the team board to terminate their employment relationship with the Uruguayan coach. Through an official statement, the group of Machine confirmed his dismissal of his position as technical director.

Through social networks, the celestial team notified the general public about the decision that was made in La Noria:

“The board of directors of Club Cruz de Fútbol Cruz Azul informs that according to the results obtained to date, it has been taken the decision to fire coach Diego Aguirre and his coaching staff”.

