What channel is Aberdeen v Rangers on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Rangers will hope to banish the frustration of final season early doorways after they face Aberdeen of their Scottish Premiership opener.

The Gers fought laborious within the title race for a lot of the season earlier than a lapse in type throughout 2020 noticed rivals Celtic steam forward and declare the trophy because the league season was curtailed.

Steven Gerrard will hope his aspect are match and prepared for his or her opening conflict towards an Aberdeen team vying to grow to be the stand-out ‘better of the remainder’.

The Dons held Rangers to a pair of attracts of their final two league conferences, proving they’re no pushovers, and will hope for the same end result or higher right here.

Derek McInnes’ males completed fourth final 12 months behind a formidable Motherwell unit however might be decided to shut the hole to the highest two.

When is Aberdeen v Rangers on TV?

Aberdeen v Rangers will happen on Saturday 1st August 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Aberdeen v Rangers will kick off at 12:30pm – the match might be adopted by Celtic v Hamilton on Sunday afternoon.

What TV channel is Aberdeen v Rangers on?

Aberdeen v Rangers team news

Aberdeen: TBC

Rangers: TBC

Our prediction: Aberdeen v Rangers

This is not the fixture Gerrard wants proper now. Aberdeen at Pittodrie is no simple away day.

Rangers received all 4 of their pre-season friendlies, conceding only one aim within the course of, however that counts for nothing when the Premiership kicks off.

Each units of gamers should be shaking off the rust, and that might result in drained legs and focus lapses.

Our prediction: Aberdeen 2-2 Rangers

