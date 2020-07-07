What channel is Arsenal v Leicester on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Arsenal have launched themselves headlong into the combination for a European spot following spectacular type within the Premier League fixtures throughout current weeks.

The Gunners have endured a tricky marketing campaign thus far, however Mikel Arteta has impressed a four-game profitable streak, three of these coming within the Premier League.

Final weekend’s victory over Wolves has nudged Arsenal as much as seventh and a win in opposition to Leicester would tighten the pack with doubtlessly simply six factors separating 5 groups.

The Foxes had constructed a seemingly unassailable lead in third, however have did not recapture their early-season type all through 2020.

Brendan Rodgers’ males have all-but spent their credit score, although a return to the purpose path for Jamie Vardy final weekend may encourage a late revival to limp over the road.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the whole lot you’ll want to learn about the right way to watch the Arsenal v Leicester recreation on TV and on-line.

When is Arsenal v Leicester on TV?

Arsenal v Leicester will happen on Tuesday seventh July 2020.

Upcoming video games will likely be staggered throughout a number of kick off instances so you possibly can tune in to observe each match live.

Take a look at our Premier League fixtures information for the latest instances and data.

What time is kick-off?

Arsenal v Leicester will kick off at 8:15pm – the match will observe Watford v Norwich and Crystal Palace v Chelsea, each on Sky Sports activities.

What TV channel is Arsenal v Leicester on?

Arsenal v Leicester odds

Arsenal v Leicester team news

Arsenal: Matteo Guendouzi has been exiled from first-team coaching over angle issues, whereas Mesut Ozil continues to be frozen out of the beginning XI by Arteta.

Nicolas Pepe is anticipated to overlook the sport resulting from his spouse going into labour.

Bernd Leno, Calum Chambers, Pablo Mari and Gabriel Martinelli all stay out.

Leicester: Ben Chilwell is possible to get replaced by Christian Fuchs after being pressured off with a knock in opposition to Crystal Palace on the weekend.

Ayoze Perez and James Maddison face late health assessments, whereas Daniel Amartey and Ricardo Pereira proceed to be sidelined with long-term accidents.

Our prediction: Arsenal v Leicester

This has all of the makings of an end-to-end encounter with loads of attacking intent.

The main Premier League prime scorers this season will each be on the pitch within the type of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Vardy, and whereas each side have defended nicely recently, neither has fully satisfied this season.

Nonetheless, Arsenal seem to have regained a sure swagger about their play and Arteta’s stern dealing with of the Guendouzi state of affairs proves his excessive requirements. He’ll count on a victory right here.

Our prediction: Arsenal 2-1 Leicester

