What channel is Arsenal v Liverpool on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Arsenal welcome Liverpool to north London this midweek as they scramble to safe a European spot for subsequent season.

The Gunners misplaced to rivals Tottenham on the weekend to dent their top-six aspirations and now face the Premier League champions.

And with simply three Premier League fixtures remaining, boss Mikel Arteta is working out of time to show this season round.

Liverpool are in cruise management and can nonetheless safe over 100 Premier League factors earlier than the season is out.

These sides drew 5-5 the final time they met and we may very well be in for one more goal-fest right here.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up every thing it’s essential to learn about learn how to watch the Arsenal v Liverpool recreation on TV and on-line.

When is Arsenal v Liverpool on TV?

Arsenal v Liverpool will happen on Wednesday 15th July 2020.

Upcoming video games can be staggered throughout a number of kick off occasions so you possibly can tune in to look at each match live.

Take a look at our Premier League fixtures information for the latest occasions and info.

What time is kick-off?

Arsenal v Liverpool will kick off at 8:15pm – the match will observe three Premier League video games that each one kick off at 6pm on Wednesday.

What TV channel is Arsenal v Liverpool on?

You may watch the sport live on Sky Sports activities Premier League and Major Occasion from 8pm.

Sky clients can add particular person channels for simply £18 monthly or add the entire sports activities bundle to their deal for simply £23 monthly.

The best way to live stream Arsenal v Liverpool on-line

You may watch the match with a Sky Sports activities day move for £9.99 or a month move for £33.99, all with out signing as much as a contract.

NOW TV might be streamed via a pc or apps discovered on most sensible TVs, telephones and consoles. NOW TV is additionally obtainable by way of BT Sport.

Present Sky Sports activities clients can live stream the sport by way of the Sky Go app on a wide range of units.

Arsenal v Liverpool team news

Arsenal: Mesut Ozil remained absent over the weekend and is nonetheless a doubt right here, with supervisor Arteta seemingly rising impatient with questions over the German’s absence.

Gabriel Martinelli misses Wednesday’s recreation with a knee damage, as does Callum Chambers and Bernd Leno. Pablo Mari is out, whereas Kieran Tierney’s place in defence is not safe. Eddie Nketiah stays suspended.

Liverpool: Jordan Henderson and Joel Matip will miss the sport via damage, whereas veteran James Milner could is more likely to sit it out with a thigh drawback.

Jurgen Klopp could shake issues up and carry Divock Origi into the ahead line, whereas Naby Keita may begin.

Our prediction: Arsenal v Liverpool

Arsenal had loved 4 wins on the bounce earlier than a draw with Leicester and defeat to Spurs final week. And now the Gunners all of the sudden look shaky once more.

There have been a mean of seven targets scored within the two video games between these groups this season.

And, what with Arsenal’s typically wobbly defence, Wednesday night time is certain to provide targets. Whether or not or not Arsenal can adequately hit again stays to be seen.

Our prediction: Arsenal 2-3 Liverpool

