What channel is Arsenal v Liverpool on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Liverpool are all set to kick off their Premier League title defence with a remaining warm-up sport earlier than the brand new season towards Arsenal on Saturday.

The Reds claimed an emphatic championship final time period and preparations for his or her upcoming Premier League fixtures embrace this Group Protect encounter.

Arsenal received the FA Cup final season to earn a spot at Wembley, and will hope to earn an extra morale enhance earlier than the home season kicks off.

The Gunners have already signed two gamers this summer season, whereas Liverpool welcomed Kostas Tsimikas to Anfield in an £11.7m deal from Olympiakos.

The Group Protect will happen with out followers in attendance however there’ll probably be some feisty challenges between these two historic rivals.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up every thing you might want to find out about learn how to watch the Arsenal v Liverpool sport on TV and on-line.

When is Arsenal v Liverpool on TV?

Arsenal v Liverpool will happen on Saturday 29th August 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Arsenal v Liverpool will kick off at 4:30pm – the match will observe Chelsea Girls v Man Metropolis Girls within the Girls’s Group Protect.

What TV channel is Arsenal v Liverpool on?

The sport can be proven live on BT Sport 1 from 4pm.

There are a number of methods to get BT Sport. If you have already got BT Broadband, you’ll be able to add BT TV and Sport to your present contract from simply £15.00 monthly. You’ll be able to add the ‘Large Sport’ package deal for £40 monthly which incorporates all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports activities channels by way of a NOW TV go.

The best way to live stream Arsenal v Liverpool on-line

You’ll be able to watch the match with a BT Sport month-to-month go with out signing as much as a contract.

Common subscribers may stream matches by way of the BT Sport web site or BT Sport app on a wide range of gadgets together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Arsenal v Liverpool team news

Arsenal: Gabriel Martinelli, Callum Chambers and Shkodran Mustafi are all out injured, whereas goalkeeper Bernd Leno is more likely to miss the sport.

New defensive recruit William Saliba may get a run-out, whereas boss Mikel Arteta may additionally area ex-Chelsea ahead Willian.

Liverpool: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has a knee harm and defender Trent Alexander-Arnold is one other health fear.

Jordan Henderson and Joel Matip miss the sport and Liverpool will assess centre-back Virgil van Dijk. Boss Jurgen Klopp is not going to need any extra accidents, so may relaxation a few of his prime stars.

Our prediction: Arsenal v Liverpool

Liverpool have had only a few weeks to get pleasure from their reign as Premier League champions and will look to go once more with an announcement win over Arsenal right here.

However the Gunners are properly versed in successful trophies at Wembley – whether or not followers are there or not – and are eager to keep up their trajectory underneath boss Arteta.

This sport may supply loads of possibilities however don’t count on both team to go all-out for victory. It might be determined by a single aim early on.

Our prediction: Arsenal 0-1 Liverpool

