What channel is Arsenal v Liverpool on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Arsenal welcome Liverpool to north London this midweek as they scramble to safe a European spot for subsequent season.

The Gunners misplaced to rivals Tottenham on the weekend to dent their top-six aspirations and now face the Premier League champions.

And with simply three Premier League fixtures remaining, boss Mikel Arteta is working out of time to show this season round.

Liverpool are in cruise management and can nonetheless safe over 100 Premier League factors earlier than the season is out.

These sides drew 5-5 the final time they met and we could possibly be in for an additional goal-fest right here.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up every little thing you could find out about how you can watch the Arsenal v Liverpool recreation on TV and on-line.

When is Arsenal v Liverpool on TV?

Arsenal v Liverpool will happen on Wednesday 15th July 2020.

Upcoming video games will probably be staggered throughout a number of kick off instances so you possibly can tune in to observe each match live.

Try our Premier League fixtures information for the latest instances and info.

What time is kick-off?

Arsenal v Liverpool will kick off at 8:15pm – the match will observe three Premier League video games that each one kick off at 6pm on Wednesday.

What TV channel is Arsenal v Liverpool on?

You’ll be able to watch the sport live on Sky Sports activities Premier League and Essential Occasion from 8pm.

Sky clients can add particular person channels for simply £18 monthly or add the entire sports activities package deal to their deal for simply £23 monthly.

Easy methods to live stream Arsenal v Liverpool on-line

You’ll be able to watch the match with a Sky Sports activities day move for £9.99 or a month move for £33.99, all with out signing as much as a contract.

NOW TV might be streamed via a pc or apps discovered on most good TVs, telephones and consoles. NOW TV is additionally accessible by way of BT Sport.

Present Sky Sports activities clients can live stream the sport by way of the Sky Go app on a wide range of gadgets.

Arsenal v Liverpool odds

Arsenal v Liverpool team news

Arsenal: Mesut Ozil remained absent over the weekend and is nonetheless a doubt right here, with supervisor Arteta seemingly rising impatient with questions over the German’s absence.

Gabriel Martinelli misses Wednesday’s recreation with a knee harm, as does Callum Chambers and Bernd Leno. Pablo Mari is out, whereas Kieran Tierney’s place in defence is not safe. Eddie Nketiah stays suspended.

Liverpool: Jordan Henderson and Joel Matip will miss the sport via harm, whereas veteran James Milner might is prone to sit it out with a thigh downside.

Jurgen Klopp might shake issues up and deliver Divock Origi into the ahead line, whereas Naby Keita might begin.

Our prediction: Arsenal v Liverpool

Arsenal had loved 4 wins on the bounce earlier than a draw with Leicester and defeat to Spurs final week. And now the Gunners immediately look shaky once more.

There have been a median of seven targets scored within the two video games between these groups this season.

And, what with Arsenal’s typically wobbly defence, Wednesday evening is certain to provide targets. Whether or not or not Arsenal can adequately hit again stays to be seen.

Our prediction: Arsenal 2-3 Liverpool

