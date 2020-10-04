What channel is Arsenal v Sheffield United on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Arsenal will welcome Chris Wilder’s Sheffield United facet to north London on Sunday nicely conscious that the Blades will scrap for not less than a draw right here.

United have misplaced all three of their opening Premier League fixtures this time period and are but to attain within the high flight.

That is regardless of conserving video games tight, with the Blades having conceded simply 4 targets throughout these three defeats.

Arsenal head into this conflict after back-to-back video games with Liverpool and will look to take care of their early-season kind with a win on the Emirates.

The Gunners are heavy favourites to seize all three factors right here however have to be cautious of the risk this South Yorkshire facet possesses.

When is Arsenal v Sheffield United on TV?

Arsenal v Sheffield United will happen on Sunday 4th October 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Arsenal v Sheffield United will kick off at 2pm.

There are quite a few Premier League video games going down this weekend together with Manchester United v Tottenham, which kicks off after this sport at 4:30pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Arsenal v Sheffield United on?

You’ll be able to watch the sport live on Sky Sports activities Premier League and Fundamental Occasion from 1pm.

live stream Arsenal v Sheffield United on-line

You’ll be able to watch the match with a Sky Sports activities day move for £9.99 or a month move for £33.99 with out signing as much as a contract.

NOW TV might be streamed by means of a pc or apps discovered on most sensible TVs, telephones and consoles. NOW TV is additionally accessible through BT Sport.

Present Sky Sports activities prospects can live stream the sport through the Sky Go app on a wide range of units.

Arsenal v Sheffield United team news

Arsenal: Cedric Soares may return to the Arsenal bench on Sunday following a calf problem, however Gabriel Martinelli, Callum Chambers, Shkodran Mustafi and Emile Smith Rowe are undoubtedly out.

Supervisor Mikel Arteta is prone to maintain his normal ahead line of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Willian and Alexandre Lacazette, with Eddie Nketiah on the bench.

Sheffield United: Lys Mousset and Jack O’Connell are out, whereas goalkeeper Simon Moore could return from a damaged finger to make the bench.

John Egan is prone to return to the XI after serving a suspension, nevertheless, with Ethan Ampadu doubtlessly making method.

Our prediction: Arsenal v Sheffield United

Arsenal’s attacking unit is performing wonders proper now and the team are grinding out outcomes that they probably would have squandered final season.

The Gunners are clear favourites to win this conflict and ought to have sufficient firepower to see off Sheffield United, particularly contemplating the Blades are themselves labouring to attain.

This may very well be a protracted afternoon for Arsenal boss Arteta as he seeks to interrupt down the opposition defence. However the breach ought to finally come and three factors will probably be staying in north London, a lot to Wilder’s dismay.

Our prediction: Arsenal 2-0 Sheffield United

