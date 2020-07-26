What channel is Arsenal v Watford on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Watford head to Arsenal on Sunday hoping to drag off a miracle and keep away from Premier League relegation on the final day of the season.

The Hornets sit 18th within the desk courtesy of an inferior purpose distinction to relegation rivals Aston Villa.

They should higher Villa’s outcome on Sunday – a day the place all Premier League fixtures are happening on the identical time.

It’s certain to be a nervy Watford aspect that emerges on the Emirates to face an Arsenal outfit with nothing extra to play for.

And, with Arsenal additionally getting ready for the FA Cup ultimate on 1st August, Gunners boss Mikel Arteta could make some modifications to his XI.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has lots to play for on a private stage although as he battles it out with different Premier League prime scorers for the last word honour.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the whole lot you want to find out about methods to watch the Arsenal v Watford sport on TV and on-line.

When is Arsenal v Watford on TV?

Arsenal v Watford will happen on Sunday 26th July 2020.

Upcoming video games might be staggered throughout a number of kick off instances so you may tune in to observe each match live.

Try our Premier League fixtures information for the latest instances and info.

What time is kick-off?

Arsenal v Watford will kick off at 4pm – the match is considered one of 10 Premier League video games happening on the identical time on Sunday afternoon.

What TV channel is Arsenal v Watford on?

You’ll be able to watch the sport live on Sky Sports activities Soccer from 3pm.

Sky prospects can add particular person channels for simply £18 per 30 days or add the entire sports activities bundle to their deal for simply £23 per 30 days.

How you can live stream Arsenal v Watford on-line

You’ll be able to watch the match with a Sky Sports activities day cross for £9.99 or a month cross for £33.99, all with out signing as much as a contract.

NOW TV might be streamed by a pc or apps discovered on most sensible TVs, telephones and consoles. NOW TV is additionally obtainable through BT Sport.

Present Sky Sports activities prospects can live stream the sport through the Sky Go app on quite a lot of units.

Arsenal v Watford odds

In working partnership with the Radio Instances, wager365 has offered the next betting odds for this occasion:

wager365 odds: Arsenal (21/20) Draw (11/4) Watford (9/4)*

For all of the latest Premier League odds and extra, go to wager365 right now and declare a gap account provide of ‘As much as £100 in Wager Credit**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds topic to alter. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Word – The bonus code RT365 doesn’t change the provide quantity in any method.

Arsenal v Watford team news

Arsenal: Bernd Leno, Gabriel Martinelli and Calum Chambers are all out of the conflict with long-term accidents, whereas Shkodran Mustafi has been dominated out with a thigh drawback.

Mesut Ozil and Matteo Guendouzi are anticipated to stay out of the aspect. Supervisor Arteta may properly draft Nicolas Pepe again into the XI.

Watford: There are not any contemporary harm considerations for Watford heading into this conflict, with Isaac Success, Gerard Deulofeu and Daryl Janmaat all nonetheless out.

Etienne Capoue missed the 4-Zero midweek defeat to Manchester Metropolis and might be assessed forward of the weekend. Don’t be stunned if Danny Welbeck begins towards his former membership.

Our prediction: Arsenal v Watford

Arsenal come into this sport after a humbling 1-Zero loss to Aston Villa – Watford’s primary relegation rivals.

And whereas Arteta received’t wish to lose this match, his focus is now on successful the FA Cup and securing a back-door route into Europe.

Count on Watford to throw the whole lot they’ve received at this sport. Success may depend upon how attentive Arsenal are, and so there might be loads of drama in north London.

Our prediction: Arsenal 2-2 Watford

(Draw 2-2: 12/1 at Wager365)

Supply Phrases: **New prospects solely. Min deposit £5. Wager Credit obtainable to be used upon settlement of bets to worth of qualifying deposit. Min odds, wager and fee methodology exclusions apply. Returns exclude Wager Credit stake. Cut-off dates and additional T&Cs apply.

Try the present Premier League prime scorers, to be up to date live on Sunday!

For the complete breakdown of what video games are developing try our Premier League fixtures on TV information.

When you’re in search of one thing else to observe try our TV Information.