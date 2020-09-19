What channel is Arsenal v West Ham on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Arsenal and West Ham conflict in a London derby on Saturday with the hosts eager to proceed their stellar run of type.

The Gunners have misplaced simply two of their final 13 matches and obtained their Premier League marketing campaign off to a flying begin final weekend.

Mikel Arteta’s males have some difficult Premier League fixtures on the horizon, with journeys to Liverpool and Manchester Metropolis arising.

Arsenal shall be favourites to beat West Ham on Saturday however David Moyes’ facet can’t be ignored as they desperately search their first factors of the season.

West Ham come into this conflict having simply overwhelmed Charlton within the EFL Cup and Moyes shall be decided to assert a minimum of some extent on the Emirates.

When is Arsenal v West Ham on TV?

Arsenal v West Ham will happen on Saturday 19th September 2020.

Take a look at our Premier League fixtures and live soccer on TV guides for the latest occasions and info.

What time is kick-off?

Arsenal v West Ham will kick off at 8pm.

There are quite a few Premier League video games happening this weekend together with Man Utd v Crystal Palace, which takes place earlier than Arsenal v West Ham on Saturday.

What TV channel is Arsenal v West Ham on?

You possibly can watch the sport live on Sky Sports activities Premier League and Major Occasion from 7:45pm.

You possibly can add the Sky Sports activities Premier League and Sky Sports activities Soccer channels for simply £18 per thirty days mixed or decide up the whole sports activities bundle for simply £23 per thirty days.

How you can live stream Arsenal v West Ham on-line

You possibly can watch the match with a Sky Sports activities day go for £9.99 or a month go for £33.99 with out signing as much as a contract.

NOW TV could be streamed by a pc or apps discovered on most sensible TVs, telephones and consoles. NOW TV is additionally accessible by way of BT Sport.

Present Sky Sports activities clients can live stream the sport by way of the Sky Go app on a wide range of units.

Arsenal v West Ham team news

Arsenal: Granit Xhaka shall be assessed forward of the match after struggling an ankle harm final weekend, whereas David Luiz has a neck downside.

Gabriel Martinelli and Calum Chambers are nonetheless out with knee points, and Shkodran Mustafi isn’t anticipated again till the top of October. Alexandre Lacazette, Willian and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ought to make up the ahead line.

West Ham: Jack Wilshere is the one contemporary health fear for West Ham, with the previous Arsenal midfielder struggling an ankle harm in coaching.

Michail Antonio ought to exchange Sebastian Haller up entrance regardless of the latter scoring twice within the 3-Zero EFL Cup win over Charlton in midweek. Declan Rice and Mark Noble are additionally prone to return to the XI.

Our prediction: Arsenal v West Ham

Arsenal are an attacking power to be reckoned with this season following the arrival of Willian on a free switch from Chelsea.

And it’s exhausting to see how West Ham preserve out the Gunners – and particularly Aubameyang – over 90 minutes on the Emirates.

West Ham will get possibilities themselves however they’ll probably be on the break, and as long as Arsenal can keep away from errors on the again then this must be a sure-fire, if slender, house win.

Our prediction: Arsenal 2-0 West Ham

For those who’re in search of one thing else to look at try our TV Information.