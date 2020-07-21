What channel is Aston Villa v Arsenal on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Aston Villa might give their survival hopes an infinite jolt once they tackle Arsenal in a Premier League showdown tonight.

The Midlands facet are three factors adrift of Watford with two Premier League fixtures left to play, together with this night’s encounter.

Managerless Watford face Man Metropolis and Arsenal of their remaining two video games, whereas Villa have the extra interesting Arsenal and West Ham run-in.

Any factors tonight might show essential within the relegation battle.

Arsenal are all-but out of the race for a Europa League place, however Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is nonetheless within the hunt to develop into one of the best of the Premier League prime scorers whereas the Gunners even have an FA Cup remaining to look ahead to.

When is Aston Villa v Arsenal on TV?

Aston Villa v Arsenal will happen on Tuesday 21st July 2020.

Upcoming video games will likely be staggered throughout a number of kick off instances so you’ll be able to tune in to observe each match live.

Take a look at our Premier League fixtures information for the latest instances and data.

What time is kick-off?

Aston Villa v Arsenal will kick off at 8:15pm – the match will precede Watford v Man Metropolis at 6pm, live on Sky Sports activities.

What TV channel is Aston Villa v Arsenal on?

You possibly can watch the sport live on Sky Sports activities Premier League and Primary Occasion from 8pm.

Sky prospects can add particular person channels for simply £18 monthly or add the entire sports activities bundle to their deal for simply £23 monthly.

Find out how to live stream Aston Villa v Arsenal on-line

You possibly can watch the match with a Sky Sports activities day move for £9.99 or a month move for £33.99, all with out signing as much as a contract.

NOW TV will be streamed by means of a pc or apps discovered on most sensible TVs, telephones and consoles. NOW TV is additionally obtainable by way of BT Sport.

Present Sky Sports activities prospects can live stream the sport by way of the Sky Go app on quite a lot of units.

Aston Villa v Arsenal odds

Aston Villa v Arsenal team news

Aston Villa: Kortney Hause might return to the line-up if Dean Smith needs to re-jig his defence.

Neil Taylor is a doubt, in any other case anticipate the same XI.

Arsenal: Shkodran Mustafi is prone to miss out, however Rob Holding will step in comfortably.

Count on little in the way in which of adjustments, however it will likely be attention-grabbing to see how Mikel Arteta treats the league now that their season hinges on the FA Cup remaining.

Our prediction: Aston Villa v Arsenal

It’s now or by no means for Villa. A defeat is not calamitous by way of factors, however it could harm their objective distinction to a degree of probably no return with one sport left.

Smith should ship the inspiration team speak of a lifetime to whip his squad up for this one.

They got here so near recording an immense victory over Everton, and they may give this one an almighty shot, however Arsenal could have an excessive amount of for them.

Our prediction: Aston Villa 1-2 Arsenal

(Arsenal to win 2-1: 17/2 at guess365)

