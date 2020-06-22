What channel is Aston Villa v Chelsea on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

It’s now or by no means for Aston Villa as they scrap to keep away from a drop again right down to the Championship. They welcome Chelsea to Villa Park at present following Wednesday’s draw with Sheffield United.

Chelsea have made a superb stab of this season with out discovering absolute consistency. Supervisor Frank Lampard can be tasked with a significant trophy hunt subsequent time period however securing Champions League soccer – and clinching the FA Cup – are the boss’ priorities now.

The Blues nonetheless have loads to play for because the season winds down with the remaining Premier League fixtures and will see this journey to the Midlands as a chance to ascertain their top-four place.

Nonetheless, Lampard’s males have to be alert to a Villa aspect determined to stay within the high flight.

A repeat of Villa’s 2-1 defeat at Stamford Bridge will do Villa no favours in any respect and we are able to count on some tub-thumping soccer right here this afternoon.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the things it’s worthwhile to find out about the way to watch the Aston Villa v Chelsea sport on TV and on-line.

When is Aston Villa v Chelsea on TV?

Aston Villa v Chelsea will happen on Sunday 21st June 2020.

Upcoming video games can be staggered throughout a number of kick off instances so you’ll be able to tune in to look at each match live.

Try our Premier League fixtures information for the latest instances and info.

What time is kick-off?

Aston Villa v Chelsea will kick off at 4:15pm – the match will observe Newcastle v Sheffield United, which kicks off at 2pm.

What TV channel is Aston Villa v Chelsea on?

You possibly can watch the sport live on Sky Sports activities Premier League and Fundamental Occasion from 4pm.

Sky clients can add particular person channels for simply £18 per thirty days or add the whole sports activities bundle to their deal for simply £23 per thirty days.

The best way to live stream Aston Villa v Chelsea on-line

You possibly can watch the match with a Sky Sports activities day go for £9.99 or a month go for £33.99, all with out signing as much as a contract.

NOW TV may be streamed via a pc or apps discovered on most sensible TVs, telephones and consoles. NOW TV is additionally accessible by way of BT Sport.

Present Sky Sports activities clients can live stream the sport by way of the Sky Go app on quite a lot of gadgets.

Aston Villa v Chelsea team news

Aston Villa: Villa boss Dean Smith used 4 subs within the draw with Sheffield United and has no recent damage worries heading into Sunday’s sport.

John McGinn returned to the Villa XI in midweek after breaking his ankle in December and will seemingly play once more because the Blues come to city.

Chelsea: Lampard welcomes again a number of gamers who have been injured when the season was suspended again in March. Tammy Abraham, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Christian Pulisic, Andreas Christensen, Mateo Kovacic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and N’Golo Kante are all again match.

Jorginho is the one critical absentee via suspension. Mason Mount might begin in midfield alongside Kovacic, with Abraham main the road.

Our prediction: Aston Villa v Chelsea

Chelsea regarded like the true deal again in March after they trounced each Liverpool and Everton in per week. The Blues ought to solely enhance this summer season now they’ve males again to full health and new recruits in tow.

It’s laborious to see Villa significantly threatening the Chelsea midfield core that can search to run this sport.

Anticipate Mount – if he performs – to see loads of the ball and for Abraham to stretch his former team’s defence all sport. Chelsea ought to safe three factors right here.

Our prediction: Aston Villa 0-2 Chelsea

