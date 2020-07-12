What channel is Aston Villa v Crystal Palace on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Aston Villa couldn’t be taking part in Crystal Palace at a greater time and welcome the Eagles to Villa Park determined for 3 factors.

Villa are deep within the relegation mire and want victory right here to strive and catch the likes of Watford and West Ham above them.

They arrive into this conflict with simply 4 Premier League fixtures remaining and trickier opponents nonetheless to return.

And whereas Palace won’t be pushovers, they’ve misplaced 4 video games on the bounce and have little to play for.

Roy Hodgson will probably be determined to get his males again to successful methods after a galling 3-2 defeat to Chelsea final trip, however Villa might take cost right here.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up every part you might want to learn about easy methods to watch the Aston Villa v Crystal Palace sport on TV and on-line.

When is Aston Villa v Crystal Palace on TV?

Aston Villa v Crystal Palace will happen on Sunday 12th July 2020.

Upcoming video games will probably be staggered throughout a number of kick off instances so you possibly can tune in to observe each match live.

Try our Premier League fixtures information for the latest instances and data.

What time is kick-off?

Aston Villa v Crystal Palace will kick off at 2:15pm – the match will comply with Wolves v Everton, which kicks off at 12pm.

What TV channel is Aston Villa v Crystal Palace on?

You possibly can watch the sport live on Sky Sports activities Premier League and Essential Occasion from 2pm.

Sky prospects can add particular person channels for simply £18 per 30 days or add the whole sports activities bundle to their deal for simply £23 per 30 days.

live stream Aston Villa v Crystal Palace on-line

You possibly can watch the match with a Sky Sports activities day go for £9.99 or a month go for £33.99, all with out signing as much as a contract.

NOW TV may be streamed via a pc or apps discovered on most good TVs, telephones and consoles. NOW TV is additionally out there by way of BT Sport.

Current Sky Sports activities prospects can live stream the sport by way of the Sky Go app on a wide range of gadgets.

Aston Villa v Crystal Palace odds

Aston Villa v Crystal Palace team news

Aston Villa: Jack Grealish proved his health with 90 minutes towards Manchester United in midweek, so any considerations of a foot damage sustained towards Liverpool seem to have abated.

Full-back Matt Targett might miss Sunday’s sport with hamstring bother.

Crystal Palace: Gary Cahill suffered a hamstring damage towards Chelsea and might miss the remainder of the season. Mamadou Sakho will probably fill in, alongside Scott Dann.

Martin Kelly could possibly be on the bench on Sunday after returning to coaching this week, having not performed since January due to a calf damage.

Our prediction: Aston Villa v Crystal Palace

Villa have endured a depressing summer season on the entire however will see this sport as a terrific likelihood to safe three factors given Palace’s present kind.

Nevertheless, one increase for Hodgson is the return to goalscoring type of his two most deadly gamers—Wilfried Zaha and Christian Benteke.

Anticipate the Eagles to channel a lot of the play into these two stars. If Villa can hold them at bay then they may effectively pinch this tie.

Our prediction: Aston Villa 2-1 Crystal Palace

For the total breakdown of what video games are developing try our Premier League fixtures on TV information.

Should you’re in search of one thing else to observe try our TV information.