What channel is Aston Villa v Liverpool on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Liverpool will hope to maintain tempo with their Merseyside rivals Everton once they tackle Aston Villa at Villa Park this night.

The Reds have gained all three of their opening Premier League fixtures, although their noisy neighbours have gained all 4 thus far – the one team within the prime flight to take action.

Jurgen Klopp gained’t be involved in regards to the title race simply but within the fledgling phases of the marketing campaign, however he can be eager to construct the identical type of killer momentum that has seen them dominate the league in back-to-back seasons.

Nonetheless, Aston Villa gained’t be simply pushed apart following a superb begin to the marketing campaign. Dean Smith has guided his males to seventh place regardless of solely taking part in – and profitable – two video games.

Liverpool signify Villa’s largest check but, however they’re brimming with confidence as they welcome the champions to the Midlands.

When is Aston Villa v Liverpool on TV?

Aston Villa v Liverpool will happen on Sunday 4th October 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Aston Villa v Liverpool will kick off at 7:15pm.

There are quite a few Premier League video games going down this weekend together with Manchester United v Tottenham, which kicks off at 4:30pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Aston Villa v Liverpool on?

You may watch the sport live on Sky Sports activities Premier League and Essential Occasion from 7pm.

You may add the Sky Sports activities Premier League and Sky Sports activities Soccer channels for simply £18 monthly mixed or choose up the entire sports activities bundle for simply £23 monthly.

The right way to live stream Aston Villa v Liverpool on-line

You may watch the match with a Sky Sports activities day cross for £9.99 or a month cross for £33.99 with out signing as much as a contract.

NOW TV could be streamed by way of a pc or apps discovered on most good TVs, telephones and consoles. NOW TV is additionally accessible by way of BT Sport.

Present Sky Sports activities clients can live stream the sport by way of the Sky Go app on quite a lot of units.

Aston Villa v Liverpool team news

Aston Villa: TBC

Liverpool: TBC

Our prediction: Aston Villa v Liverpool

Villa have appeared way more sturdy than final season already, and have thus far managed to chop out the expensive errors that plagued them in 2019/20.

Summer time signing Ollie Watkins has grafted onerous up entrance with out discovering the web within the Premier League thus far, which means he can be raring to internet in opposition to the elite.

Liverpool are with out Sadio Mane after he examined optimistic for COVID-19 however that gained’t cease them from being heavy favourites to say all three factors right here.

The Reds have already recorded highly-polished wins over Chelsea and Arsenal thus far and look like the team to beat as soon as once more.

Our prediction: Aston Villa 0-2 Liverpool

